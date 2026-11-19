The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. It is expected to make landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

50,000 evacuated in Odisha

Odisha has evacuated around 50,000 people from vulnerable areas as the state steps up preparations for the possible landfall of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, news agency PTI reported.

Majhi reviewed the state's preparedness at a high-level meeting on Wednesday and said the government was working towards ensuring there were no casualties during the cyclone.

"Our target is zero casualties and the evacuation drive has been launched in a massive manner, both in the plains and hilly terrain," he said.

Schools shut in six districts

As part of its precautionary measures, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in six districts for three days starting Thursday. The districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal.

The government has also cancelled leave for employees and deployed senior bureaucrats in vulnerable areas to oversee preparations and coordinate response measures ahead of the approaching cyclone.