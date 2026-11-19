Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Severe Cyclone Akvan advances northwards; landfall likely between Andhra and Odisha tomorrow
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live Updates: The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20.
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan moved northwards at a speed of 5 kmph over the west-central and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal during the six hours ending 11.30 pm on November 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, around 480 km southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 510 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 560 km east of Chennai, 600 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 660 km south of Puri....Read More
The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. It is expected to make landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.
50,000 evacuated in Odisha
Odisha has evacuated around 50,000 people from vulnerable areas as the state steps up preparations for the possible landfall of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, news agency PTI reported.
Majhi reviewed the state's preparedness at a high-level meeting on Wednesday and said the government was working towards ensuring there were no casualties during the cyclone.
"Our target is zero casualties and the evacuation drive has been launched in a massive manner, both in the plains and hilly terrain," he said.
Schools shut in six districts
As part of its precautionary measures, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools in six districts for three days starting Thursday. The districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal.
The government has also cancelled leave for employees and deployed senior bureaucrats in vulnerable areas to oversee preparations and coordinate response measures ahead of the approaching cyclone.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:39:43 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Thunderstorms in Kolkata from Nov 19-21
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Kolkata would witness thunderstorms from November 19 to 21, with wind speeds between 30 and 40 kmph during the period.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:27:30 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Odisha CM presents ₹24,150 cr supplementary budget
Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday tabled in the assembly a supplementary budget of ₹24,150 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal.
The supplementary provision comprises ₹17,990 crore for programme expenditure, ₹5,100 crore for disaster management, and ₹1,060 crore for administrative expenditure, officials said.
Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earlier presented an annual budget of ₹3.10 lakh crore for 2026-27.
via PTI
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:23:31 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh on rainfall alert for 3 days
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience cloudy weather, rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, with heavy rainfall warnings in place on November 19 and 20. The weather is expected to gradually improve from November 22.
November 18: Generally cloudy skies are expected, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. A thunderstorm warning has been issued, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds.
November 19: The state is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are forecast.
November 20: Cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. A thunderstorm warning has been issued, along with lightning, strong surface winds and dense to very dense fog.
November 21: Generally cloudy skies are likely, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also forecast.
November 22: Partly cloudy skies are expected during the morning, becoming generally cloudy towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
November 23: Similar conditions are likely to prevail, with partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by generally cloudy weather towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:17:47 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Schools closed in Odisha
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Schools and anganwadi centres in nine districts of Odisha will remain closed on Thursday and Friday in view of the cyclone threat. The State Selection Board (SSB) has also postponed its scheduled recruitment examinations due to the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next two days.
Four senior officials of the Water Resources department have been assigned to monitor river levels and flood risks in different districts from Friday to Sunday and coordinate precautionary measures with the Engineer-in-Chief.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:11:10 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Odisha evacuates 46k people as cyclone Akvan approaches; red alert for 11 districts
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Over 46,700 people in Odisha have been evacuated to safer locations as severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centred about 580 km south of Gopalpur and 640 km south of Puri at 2.30am on Thursday, officials said.
The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in the eastern state on Friday. A clearer picture of the storm's trajectory and likely impact is expected by Thursday as its speed and direction continue to change, the officials added. Read more here.
- 19 Nov 2026, 08:07:23 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha, Andhra prepare for cyclone
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Wednesday stepped up preparations to deal with severe Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall on November 20 between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha.
The two states battled another severe cyclone Arnab last month, that took 11 lives.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by noon on November 20, packing winds of 90-100 kmph. Cyclone Akvan has been moving at a relatively slow pace of around 8 kmph but is expected to pick up speed from Thursday.
“On November 19, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in the coastal parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. South Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh will receive the maximum rainfall on November 19,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Wednesday stepped up preparations to deal with severe Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall on November 20 between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha.
The two states battled another severe cyclone Arnab last month, that took 11 lives.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by noon on November 20, packing winds of 90-100 kmph. Cyclone Akvan has been moving at a relatively slow pace of around 8 kmph but is expected to pick up speed from Thursday.
“On November 19, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in the coastal parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. South Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh will receive the maximum rainfall on November 19,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
(By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu and Debabrata Mohanty)
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- 19 Nov 2026, 08:00:41 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Severe Cyclone Akvan advances northwards
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the westcentral and adjoining central parts of the south Bay of Bengal moved northwards at a speed of 5 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
- 19 Nov 2026, 07:51:14 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Odisha steps up cyclone preparedness
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: As a precautionary measure, the Malkangiri district administration announced the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on November 19 and 20.
The Odisha government’s Works Department also issued an advisory directing its field functionaries to remain on high alert in view of the approaching cyclone and the likelihood of heavy rainfall.
Officials have been asked to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of road users and protect public infrastructure from damage caused by strong winds, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
The department has directed all field functionaries to remain at their respective headquarters throughout the cyclone period and until the situation returns to normal.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 07:43:38 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: IMD warns of Cyclone Akvan moving northwestward; schools and colleges to be closed in Odisha's Malkangiri on Nov 19,20
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe cyclonic storm Akvan is now likely to cross the coast between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on November 20, with wind speeds up to 100 kmph.
At the time of landfall, the cyclone is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.
Meanwhile, district administrations in southern Odisha have stepped up preparedness measures to minimise damage and ensure public safety. Read more here
- 19 Nov 2026, 07:41:34 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha steps up measures as severe cyclone 'Akvan' shifts course towards state, to bring heavy rain
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' has altered its trajectory and is set to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on November 20, prompting the eastern coastal state to augment its preparedness and move people to safety, officials said on Wednesday.
The Odisha government announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday, suspended leaves of employees, deployed senior bureaucrats in different districts and geared up an evacuation exercise.
"Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
(PTI)
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- 19 Nov 2026, 07:07:25 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: When and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The IMD said Cyclone Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. It is expected to make landfall with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.
- 19 Nov 2026, 07:03:47 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Andhra Pradesh on rainfall alert for 3 days
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience cloudy weather, rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, with heavy rainfall warnings in place on November 19 and 20. The weather is expected to gradually improve from November 22.
November 18: Generally cloudy skies are expected, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. A thunderstorm warning has been issued, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds.
November 19: The state is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are forecast.
November 20: Cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. A thunderstorm warning has been issued, along with lightning, strong surface winds and dense to very dense fog.
November 21: Generally cloudy skies are likely, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also forecast.
November 22: Partly cloudy skies are expected during the morning, becoming generally cloudy towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
November 23: Similar conditions are likely to prevail, with partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by generally cloudy weather towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
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- 19 Nov 2026, 06:50:43 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: IMD predicts severe Cyclone Akvan landfall between Narsapur and Puri on November 20
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
- 19 Nov 2026, 06:31:46 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Odisha steps up measures as severe cyclone 'Akvan' shifts course towards state
Cyclone Akvan landfall Live: Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' has altered its trajectory and is set to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on November 20, prompting the eastern coastal state to augment its preparedness and move people to safety, officials said on Wednesday.
The Odisha government announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday, suspended leaves of employees, deployed senior bureaucrats in different districts and geared up an evacuation exercise.
"Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
(PTI)
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