Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Outer rain bands enter land, landfall process to begin within 2 hours, says IMD
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal on Friday morning, moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was centred at 2.30 am on November 20 near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 84.9°E, around 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam and 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha....Read More
The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph. The IMD said satellite images indicate that land interaction has begun as the storm's cloud mass entered the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coastal region. Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur are keeping the system under continuous surveillance.
Top Updates:
Nearly 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha: More than 3 lakh people have been moved to safer locations, with 2,98,676 people shifted to 2,523 relief camps by Thursday evening as the state prepares for Cyclone Akvan, news agency PTI reported.
Cyclone to cross Odisha coast on Friday: The storm is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur, between Puri and Gopalpur.
423 rescue teams deployed: Odisha has mobilised 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas, including 60 ODRAF teams, 14 NDRF teams and 131 Fire and Emergency Services teams, to handle emergencies.
Over 9,300 cyclone shelters prepared: The state has arranged 9,341 shelters in potentially affected districts. Facilities are being stocked with food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.
70-100 kmph winds expected: Wind speeds in Odisha are likely to reach 70-80 kmph, with gusts potentially higher, while parts of southern Andhra Pradesh could experience winds of 90-100 kmph, according to the IMD chief.
Railway services hit: The East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, many of which operate to or through Puri.
Tourist spots, parks and temples issue restrictions: Tourists have been barred from visiting vulnerable coastal locations, while Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhitarkanika National Park and Similipal Tiger Reserve have announced temporary closures. The Gundicha Temple will remain shut until November 21, while the Jagannath Temple continues its regular rituals.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 07:28:06 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha evacuates nearly 3 lakh people, deploys 423 teams
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha has evacuated nearly 3 lakh people and deployed 423 rescue teams across vulnerable districts as severe cyclonic storm Akvan moves towards the coast, with landfall expected near Gopalpur in Ganjam district around Friday noon, a senior official said on Thursday.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and shifted to 2,523 relief camps.
The government has kept 9,341 shelters ready to accommodate more people, depending on the situation.
Ganjam accounted for the highest number of evacuees at 1,38,311, district Collector V Keerthi Vasan said.
(PTI)
- 20 Nov 2026, 07:19:12 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Outer rain bands enter land, landfall process to begin within 2 hours, says IMD
Latest Satellite imagery indicates the land interaction commenced as the outer rain cloud band entered into the land. Landfall process will commence during next 2 hours. Moved North-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hrs. • 80 km east of KALINGAPATNAM (Andhra Pradesh) • 130 km south of GOPALPUR (Odisha) • Landfall Time: Around forenoon of 20th November, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026
Cyclone Akvan LIVE tracker: The latest satellite imagery indicates that the outer rain bands of Cyclone Akvan have started interacting with the land as they move towards the coast. The landfall process is expected to commence within the next two hours, according to the latest update by IMD.
The severe cyclonic storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph over the past six hours. It is currently located around 80 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 130 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha. The system is expected to make landfall around forenoon on November 20.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 07:00:18 AM IST
Akvan cyclone tracker LIVE: When and where will Cyclone Akvan make landfall?
Akvan cyclone tracker LIVE: The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.
- 20 Nov 2026, 06:41:58 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: Four weather models point to Odisha landfall, but differ on its path after crossing
Cyclone Akvan landfall LIVE updates: The latest runs of four global weather models - IFS, GFS, ICON and GEM - indicate that Cyclone Akvan could cross the coast near Gopalpur between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on November 20.
The IMD placed the storm about 320 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam at 2:30 pm on November 19, moving northwards at around 13 kmph.
While all four models show landfall on Friday, they differ on the system’s path afterwards, with some projecting movement towards Jharkhand and others towards West Bengal. These are model projections and may change.
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- 20 Nov 2026, 06:35:55 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: 3 lakh evacuated, 423 rescue teams deployed, 69 trains cancelled as cyclone 'Akvan' heads to Odisha
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated, and 423 rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas of Odisha as the state stepped up its preparations ahead of the severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan', which is likely to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The Odisha government has also set up 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts as the storm-the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days-changed its trajectory over the past 24 hours after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.
Also on Thursday, the East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary response to the cyclonic storm, an official said. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly going to or passing through the temple town of Puri on Friday.
(PTI)
- 20 Nov 2026, 06:30:42 AM IST
Cyclone Akvan LIVE tracker: Cyclone Akvan weakens before landfall, likely to cross Andhra-Odisha coast by forenoon
The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 20th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 17.7°N and Longitude 84.9°E, about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 250 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to continue to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur, by forenoon of 20th November, 2026 with the maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. Latest Satellite imagery indicates the Land interaction commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with the Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” entered into north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 19, 2026
Cyclone Akvan LIVE tracker: The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph.
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