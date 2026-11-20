The cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph and gusts reaching 90 kmph. The IMD said satellite images indicate that land interaction has begun as the storm's cloud mass entered the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coastal region. Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur are keeping the system under continuous surveillance.

Top Updates:

Nearly 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha: More than 3 lakh people have been moved to safer locations, with 2,98,676 people shifted to 2,523 relief camps by Thursday evening as the state prepares for Cyclone Akvan, news agency PTI reported.

Cyclone to cross Odisha coast on Friday: The storm is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur, between Puri and Gopalpur.

423 rescue teams deployed: Odisha has mobilised 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas, including 60 ODRAF teams, 14 NDRF teams and 131 Fire and Emergency Services teams, to handle emergencies.

Over 9,300 cyclone shelters prepared: The state has arranged 9,341 shelters in potentially affected districts. Facilities are being stocked with food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.

70-100 kmph winds expected: Wind speeds in Odisha are likely to reach 70-80 kmph, with gusts potentially higher, while parts of southern Andhra Pradesh could experience winds of 90-100 kmph, according to the IMD chief.

Railway services hit: The East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, many of which operate to or through Puri.

Tourist spots, parks and temples issue restrictions: Tourists have been barred from visiting vulnerable coastal locations, while Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhitarkanika National Park and Similipal Tiger Reserve have announced temporary closures. The Gundicha Temple will remain shut until November 21, while the Jagannath Temple continues its regular rituals.