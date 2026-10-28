Bhubaneswar, Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab has battered southern Odisha, prompting the state government to evacuate over 30,000 people and place several districts on high alert, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Wednesday.

Cyclone Arnab-induced rain batters Odisha, alert sounded in southern districts

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The government expects the cyclone to affect all southern districts, with Malkangiri likely to be the worst hit, Pujari said, adding that evacuation from low-lying and landslide-prone areas was continuing.

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"The cyclone is presently within Andhra Pradesh, and it will later in the afternoon touch Odisha," he said, adding that personnel and equipment had been mobilised at vulnerable locations.

Deep Dive Which Odisha districts faced the highest rainfall and red alerts during Cyclone Arnab? The IMD issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam. Mahendragarh in Gajapati recorded the highest rainfall reported, at 249.9 mm. What evacuation and emergency measures did Odisha take for Cyclone Arnab? Odisha evacuated more than 30,000 people from vulnerable areas and kept 2,037 cyclone shelters ready with essential facilities. Authorities also deployed 313 response teams and returned all 19,143 fishing boats to shore. How did Cyclone Arnab affect train services, and where can passengers check updates? Train services were cancelled, suspended or temporarily rerouted, including changes to some services on the Visakhapatnam–Kirandul and Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur routes. Passengers were advised to check the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or the Indian Railways website.

The government is focusing on Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, where people are being shifted to safer places.

Schools and anganwadi centres in 16 of the state's 30 districts remained closed on Wednesday.

As many as 2,037 cyclone shelters have been kept ready, with arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities.

Administrations in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts have also been placed on alert, Pujari said.

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{{^usCountry}} The cyclone disrupted train services, with more than 50 trains cancelled along the eastern coast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cyclone disrupted train services, with more than 50 trains cancelled along the eastern coast. {{/usCountry}}

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"Reviewed the ground situation with senior officials today in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. Minor disruptions like tree falls reported across 10 locations were promptly attended to. Situation is being closely monitored to maintain safe and smooth train operations," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Prasanna Pradhan, said flight operations were mostly normal, but a nine-seater flight operating on the Bhubaneswar–Jeypore–Visakhapatnam sector have been cancelled for Wednesday in the wake of the cyclone.

Flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar are taking an alternative route over Raipur to avoid the affected Visakhapatnam airspace, he said.

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The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said the cyclone weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast but triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of southern Odisha over the past 24 hours.

Mahendragarh in Gajapati district recorded the highest rainfall at 249.9 mm, followed by Pottangi in Koraput at 188 mm, Mohana in Gajapati at 168.8 mm, Ganjam station at 161.4 mm and Similiguda in Koraput at 143.1 mm.

Digapahandi in Ganjam recorded 139.5 mm, while Gumma in Gajapati received 135 mm. Berhampur recorded 131.4 mm, Gosani 128 mm, Kukudahandi 127 mm and Sankhemundi 114 mm, all in Ganjam district. Kashinagar in Gajapati received 107.2 mm.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts, forecasting winds of 50-70 kmph.

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"The next 24 hours are expected to be critical as the cyclone's impact intensifies," Pujari said.

Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts were placed under an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds of 40-60 kmph. Other parts of the state may also experience heavy rain and winds of 30-50 kmph, the IMD said.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said the government had received reports of trees being uprooted in some southern districts, but there had been no reports of major damage or casualties so far.

According to the IMD, the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph. It weakened into a severe cyclonic storm around 8.30 am, with wind speeds dropping to 110-120 kmph.

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The system is likely to move north-northwestwards over the next 48 hours and weaken gradually, first into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a deep depression, the weather agency said.

The IMD has forecast that the system will move across parts of southern Odisha before tracking northwest towards Chhattisgarh.

Pujari said 313 response teams had been deployed at identified vulnerable locations. These include 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, nine National Disaster Response Force teams and 244 Fire and Emergency Services teams.

All 19,143 fishing boats have returned to shore, while preventive measures, including temporary road closures, have been implemented in vulnerable landslide-prone areas, he said.

"Achieving zero casualties is our primary motto," the minister added.

Meanwhile, the cyclone has prompted the government to step up security and crowd-management measures to ensure that the centenary celebrations of Kendrapara's famous Gajalaxmi Puja pass off without any problems, officials said.

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Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Satyajit Naik, reviewed the arrangements and directed officers to remain vigilant.

A total of 22 platoons of police force have been deployed across the town, supported by two additional SPs, 10 DSPs, 20 inspectors-in-charge, 150 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 250 constables and 300 Home Guards.

Eight special teams, each led by an inspector and backed by a platoon of police personnel, have been formed to manage crowds and respond to emergencies. Six temporary police outposts, striking forces and motorcycle patrol units have also been deployed.

A 24-hour control room, 32 CCTV cameras and drones will be used to monitor crowded areas.

According to researcher and former Odisha Sahitya Akademi member Basudev Das, Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapara began in 1926, when the family of local landlord Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan initiated the celebration at its building near the New Bus Stand.

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The festival spread to eight locations in 1932 and has since grown to around 68 puja mandaps across Kendrapara town and adjoining areas, attracting people from diverse backgrounds.

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