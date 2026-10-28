Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: System ‘practically stationary’, landfall process still on, says IMD

According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, based on observations made at 5:30 am, the system was “practically stationary”, due to which the landfall process was expected to continue for next two hours •

-Landfall Point: Between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the South of Yanam

-Wind Speed over landfall area: 115-125 Kmph Gusting to 140 Kmph during next 2-3 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.