Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: System ‘practically stationary’, landfall process still on, says IMD
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: The landfall process of ‘very severe' cyclonic storm's began in early hours of Wednesday, with it not having passed yet, as per IMD observation made at 5:30 am. The landfall point was between Andhra's Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the South of Yanam (Puducherry).
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: The landfall process of ‘very severe' cyclonic storm's began in early hours of Wednesday, with it not having passed yet, as per IMD observation made at 5:30 am. The landfall point was between Andhra's Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the South of Yanam (Puducherry)....Read More
According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, based on observations made at 5:30 am, the system was “practically stationary”, due to which the landfall process was expected to continue for next two hours •
-Landfall Point: Between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the South of Yanam
-Wind Speed over landfall area: 115-125 Kmph Gusting to 140 Kmph during next 2-3 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 28 Oct 2026, 08:24:22 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: Strong winds uproot trees in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: Strong gusty winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab uprooted several large trees across the Korangi area of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Wednesday, causing disruptions to vehicular traffic and local road connectivity.
The fierce winds that accompanied the storm's landfall near the Kakinada coast caused branches and full-grown trees to collapse along several stretches of road in the region.
(Inputs from ANI)
- 28 Oct 2026, 07:56:19 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: ‘Very severe’ storm's centre close to coastline
According to the IMD, the northern spiral band of the cyclone has further entered the land, while the storm's centre remains very close to the coastline.
"The cyclone remains practically stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast, and the landfall process is expected to continue for another 2-3 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at 5.30 am.
The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the west central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, near latitude 16.4 degrees north and longitude 82.0 degrees east, about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada and 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam.
The system is likely to continue moving north westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph and gusts reaching 150 kmph during the next three hours, the weather update said
- {{^htLoading}}
- 28 Oct 2026, 07:33:18 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: System ‘practically stationary’, landfall process still on, says IMD
Cyclone Arnab landfall news LIVE: The landfall process of ‘very severe' cyclonic storm's began in early hours of Wednesday, with it not having passed yet, as per IMD observation made at 5:30 am. The landfall point was between Andhra's Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the South of Yanam (Puducherry).
According to an India Meteorological Department bulletin, based on observations made at 5:30 am, the system was “practically stationary”, due to which the landfall process was expected to continue for next two hours •
-Landfall Point: Between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the South of Yanam
-Wind Speed over landfall area: 115-125 Kmph Gusting to 140 Kmph during next 2-3 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.