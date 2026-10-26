Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on October 28 in Andhra Pradesh, evacuation of 5.7 lakh people to start soon

Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, October 28, with wind gusts reaching up to 140 kmph, prompting authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha to prepare for large-scale evacuations and heavy rainfall.

An ambulance and pedestrians holding umbrellas wade through a rain-slicked road amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab, in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)

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The cyclonic storm, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify further before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The weather department has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across northern and central coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and southern parts of Odisha as the storm approaches the coast.

Andhra identifies 5.7 lakh people for evacuation

The Andhra Pradesh government has identified around 5.7 lakh people living in vulnerable areas who may need to be evacuated ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

A senior state disaster management official told Reuters on Monday that evacuation operations were expected to begin by the evening, with authorities preparing to move residents to safer locations.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has also directed fishing boats operating at sea to return to shore as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has also directed fishing boats operating at sea to return to shore as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have been instructed to ensure the swift restoration of electricity in areas where power supply may be disrupted by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Odisha shuts schools, prepares cyclone shelters

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has announced the closure of schools and colleges in five districts on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution against the approaching storm.

Authorities are also making arrangements to evacuate people living in low-lying and vulnerable areas to designated cyclone shelters.

Both states are preparing for possible disruptions as Cyclone Arnab moves towards India's eastern coast.

The Bay of Bengal, where the storm originated, is among the world's major cyclone-prone regions and frequently experiences severe tropical storms.

Heavy rain expected in nearby areas

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Several districts of West Bengal are also likely to receive rainfall as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, according to a weather bulletin.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata, between October 27 and 30.

Heavy rainfall is likely in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts from October 28 to 30. The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri may also experience heavy rain on October 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, squally winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected along and off the West Bengal coast between October 27 and 29.

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(With agency inputs)