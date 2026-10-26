Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclone forms, Andhra Pradesh on alert for ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm's landfall
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The IMD said on Monday, October 26, that the deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab]”.
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, October 26, that the deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ [Pronunciation: Ornab]....Read More
It lay centered at 5:30 am of Monday, the October 26, over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh).
Cyclone Arnab updates
-Cyclone Arnab forms: The deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab], the IMD said in a post on X, at around 9 am, on Monday.
-Cyclone Arnab current status: The weather department said, at 5:30 am, the cyclone lay centred over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh).
-Cyclone Arnab to be ‘very severe cyclonic storm’: Cylone Arnab is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the same region on October 27.
-Cyclone Arnab landfall: The IMD said Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, by forenoon of Wednesday, October 28.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 10:35:39 AM IST
Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Rain lashes Thiruvarur, parents demand school holiday
#WATCH | Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu: Rain has been lashing several parts of Thiruvarur district since early morning, with students seen arriving at schools drenched. Schools and colleges remain open despite the Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rain and strong winds. Parents have urged the district administration to declare a holiday, citing students’ safety.— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Rain has been lashing several parts of Thiruvarur district since early morning, with students seen arriving at schools drenched.
Schools and colleges, however, remain open despite the meteorological department’s forecast of heavy rain and strong winds. Parents have urged the district administration to declare a holiday, citing students’ safety.
- 26 Oct 2026, 10:26:40 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: State weather dept says impact likely to begin tomorrow
Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: As of now, there are no reports of strong winds or rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, the state's disaster management department said on Monday.
The cyclone is expected to begin impacting the state tomorrow morning and is likely to reach the Bapatla region by tomorrow night: Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department said, according to ANI news agency.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 10:16:21 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: IMD shares satellite view of cyclone's movement
#Cyclonic storm “#Arnab” [Pronunciation :#Ornab]” https://t.co/B7TAgFj3Ik— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: The IMD on Monday shared satellite view of the movement of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall on October 29, crossing Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.
- 26 Oct 2026, 10:11:53 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab update: Parts of Odisha on red alert for Oct 29
Arnab cyclone update: Parts of Odisha have been placed under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 29 over the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to adjoining Andhra Pradesh's coast as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.
Parts of Odisha under IMD red alert on Oct 29
Malkangiri
Koraput
Rayagarha
Ganjam
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- 26 Oct 2026, 09:48:35 AM IST
Arnab cyclone update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh on IMD red alert for Oct 28, 29
Arnab cyclone update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh have been placed under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 28 and 29 over the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to hit state's coast as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.
Andhra Pradesh districts on red alert on Oct 28
Eluru
NTR
Krishna
Konaseema
Kakinada
East Godavari
West Godavari
Andhra Pradesh districts on red alert on Oct 29
Eluru
NTR
Krishna
Konaseema
Kakinada
East Godavari
West Godavari
Guntur
Alluri Sitharama Raju
Anakapalli
Vishakhapatnam
- 26 Oct 2026, 09:33:49 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab' LIVE: When and where will Cyclone Arnab make landfall as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’
Subject: Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into cyclonic storm ““Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab]” and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that Cyclone ‘Arnab’ is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic’ storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28, 2026.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 09:31:37 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclonic storm to turn ‘severe’, then ‘very severe’ by Oct 27, says IMD
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the deep depression which has turned into a cyclone - ‘Arnab’ - is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, October 26, and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27.
- 26 Oct 2026, 09:24:06 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE: Deep depression turns into Cyclone ‘Arnab’, says IMD; warning for Andhra, South Odisha coast
Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE: The IMD said on Monday, October 26, that the deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab]”.
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