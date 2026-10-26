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Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclone forms, Andhra Pradesh on alert for ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm's landfall

By Nayanika Sengupta, hindustantimes.com
Oct 26, 2026, 10:36:23 IST

Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The IMD said on Monday, October 26, that the deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab]”.

Cyclone Arnab LIVE: IMD said on Monday morning that the deep depression over Bay of Bengal has turned into 'Cyclone Arnab' (Bloomberg/File)
Cyclone Arnab LIVE: IMD said on Monday morning that the deep depression over Bay of Bengal has turned into 'Cyclone Arnab' (Bloomberg/File)

Cyclone Arnab LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, October 26, that the deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ [Pronunciation: Ornab]....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 26 Oct 2026, 10:35:39 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Rain lashes Thiruvarur, parents demand school holiday

    Tamil Nadu weather LIVE: Rain has been lashing several parts of Thiruvarur district since early morning, with students seen arriving at schools drenched.

    Schools and colleges, however, remain open despite the meteorological department’s forecast of heavy rain and strong winds. Parents have urged the district administration to declare a holiday, citing students’ safety.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 10:26:40 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: State weather dept says impact likely to begin tomorrow

    Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: As of now, there are no reports of strong winds or rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, the state's disaster management department said on Monday.

    The cyclone is expected to begin impacting the state tomorrow morning and is likely to reach the Bapatla region by tomorrow night: Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department said, according to ANI news agency.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 10:16:21 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: IMD shares satellite view of cyclone's movement

    Cyclone Arnab LIVE updates: The IMD on Monday shared satellite view of the movement of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall on October 29, crossing Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 10:11:53 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab update: Parts of Odisha on red alert for Oct 29

    Arnab cyclone update: Parts of Odisha have been placed under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 29 over the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to adjoining Andhra Pradesh's coast as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

    Parts of Odisha under IMD red alert on Oct 29

    Malkangiri

    Koraput

    Rayagarha

    Ganjam

  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:48:35 AM IST

    Arnab cyclone update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh on IMD red alert for Oct 28, 29

    Arnab cyclone update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh have been placed under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 28 and 29 over the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to hit state's coast as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

    Andhra Pradesh districts on red alert on Oct 28

    Eluru

    NTR

    Krishna

    Konaseema

    Kakinada

    East Godavari

    West Godavari

    Andhra Pradesh districts on red alert on Oct 29

    Eluru

    NTR

    Krishna

    Konaseema

    Kakinada

    East Godavari

    West Godavari

    Guntur

    Alluri Sitharama Raju

    Anakapalli

    Vishakhapatnam

  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:33:49 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab' LIVE: When and where will Cyclone Arnab make landfall as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that Cyclone ‘Arnab’ is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic’ storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28, 2026.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:31:37 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclonic storm to turn ‘severe’, then ‘very severe’ by Oct 27, says IMD

    Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the deep depression which has turned into a cyclone - ‘Arnab’ - is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, October 26, and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27.

  • 26 Oct 2026, 09:24:06 AM IST

    Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE: Deep depression turns into Cyclone ‘Arnab’, says IMD; warning for Andhra, South Odisha coast

    Cyclone ‘Arnab’ LIVE: The IMD said on Monday, October 26, that the deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab]”.

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