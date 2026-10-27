Cyclone Arnab puts Jharkhand on alert; IMD issues heavy rain warning for 3 days

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’, which is projected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, is expected to trigger three days of heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, leading the state authorities to issue flood and high-wind advisories.

Rough sea conditions prevail ahead of the expected landfall, in Visakhapatnam (PTI)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain across Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East and West Singhbhum for 24 hours starting 8:30 am on October 28. Rain intensity is expected to escalate thereafter, with an ‘orange’ alert sounded for seven districts: Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, and West Singhbhum till October 30 morning.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, IMD said the very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal had moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 8:30am over the same region, 220 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in AndhraPradesh. IMD has warned of widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds through Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, IMD said the very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal had moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 8:30am over the same region, 220 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in AndhraPradesh. IMD has warned of widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds through Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why is Cyclone Arnab expected to bring heavy rain to Jharkhand even though it is forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh? The IMD warned that Arnab would trigger widespread thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds beyond the Andhra Pradesh coast. Jharkhand is expected to receive heavy rain for three days as the storm affects weather across the region. Which Jharkhand districts are under IMD rain alerts for Cyclone Arnab? A yellow alert was issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East and West Singhbhum. An orange alert was later issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum. What risks and precautions have Jharkhand authorities highlighted during Cyclone Arnab? Authorities warned of waterlogging in city roads and low-lying areas, possible damage to standing crops, and risks to temporary shelters and weak buildings from gusty winds. Officials were told to keep watch over flood-prone areas, and residents there were urged to take precautions.

In a statement, Ranchi deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri instructed officials to maintain continuous vigil over low-lying areas vulnerable to urban flooding, waterlogging, and agricultural runoff.

“Waterlogging is likely on city roads and low-lying sectors. Standing crops could sustain damage, while temporary shanties and structurally weak buildings face risk from gusty winds,” the Ranchi district administration said in an advisory, urging residents in flood-prone zones to take precautions.

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