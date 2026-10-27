Cyclone Arnab LIVE tracker: ‘Very severe’ cyclonic storm's landfall expected close to Yanam

Cyclone Arnab intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the westcentral Bay of Bengal late on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a potential landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by the forenoon of October 28.

Satellite of 'very severe' Cyclone Arnab's movement, shared by the IMD (IMD)

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The storm is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Cyclone Arnab tracker | Top updates

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-In its latest bulletin issued at around 9:45 am on Tuesday, the IMD said very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, pronounced "Ornab", moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during the preceding six hours, and lay, at 5:30 am, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 460 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 980 km west-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands).

Deep Dive When and where is Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall? The IMD forecast Cyclone Arnab to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28. Sustained winds were forecast at 115–125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph. Which areas are forecast to receive heavy rain from Cyclone Arnab? Heavy to extremely heavy rain was forecast across several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Krishna. Odisha also issued rainfall warnings, including for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. Why is the cyclone called Arnab, and who chose the name? Cyclone names are selected from lists contributed by countries in the relevant regional naming system. Bangladesh submitted the name “Arnab,” which is pronounced “Ornab.”

-Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of October 27 and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28.

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{{^usCountry}} -The Disaster Management Authority warned that winds along the coast could reach speeds of 90–100 kmph, while wind speeds during landfall may increase to 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -The Disaster Management Authority warned that winds along the coast could reach speeds of 90–100 kmph, while wind speeds during landfall may increase to 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph. {{/usCountry}}

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-In an earlier bulletin issued at 2:30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said Cyclone Arnab had intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and moved west-northwestwards at 23 kmph over the preceding six hours.

What IMD said earlier

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone in the early hours of Monday and went on to intensify into a “severe” and "very severe" storm in the succeeding hours.

Cyclone Arnab tracker live: Where to check satellite images

People tracking Cyclone Arnab live can follow the storm's movement through hindustantimes.com's live blog on the cyclonic storm here or satellite imagery and prominent weather bulletins.

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- IMD updates: Follow the India Meteorological Department's latest cyclone bulletins and warnings on its X handle or official websites.

- Live satellite tracker: Zoom Earth also tracks cyclones with its moving satellite maps, which for cyclonic storm Arnab can be seen here.