Cyclone Asani brings rain in Bengal, Odisha, to weaken in 24 hours | In photos

Severe cyclonic storm Asani, which has slowed down to a speed of 5 kmph, is expected to weaken by Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The cyclone currently lays centered around 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. "The severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam and it will further weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours as it nears the coast and makes the recurve," Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological centre director H R Biswas was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into deep sea till Thursday, amid heavy rainfall in Odisha's coastal areas. Rainfall was recorded in Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda on Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Odisha have been predicted from May 10-12. Under the influence of the cyclone, West Bengal also had received heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday.

Police personnel keep vigil as part of precautionary measures against Cyclone Asani, at Poonthura coast in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday.(PTI)

Fishermen park their boat on the shore after weather department issued an alert for coastal states regarding Cyclone Asani, at Puri beach.(PTI)

NDRF team clearing trees in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure for the Cyclone Asani, in Andaman.(HT_PRINT)

NDRF and police personnel during a training session for the landfall of Cyclone Asani, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.(PTI)

A farmer with his bulls on the way to his home during heavy rain caused by Cyclone Asani, in Nadia, Monday.(PTI)

NDRF and police personnel at low lying areas of fishermen village in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.(PTI)

Beach guards urge people not to go near the sea, during Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal, at Puri beach.(PTI)

