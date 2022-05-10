Cyclone Asani brings rain in Bengal, Odisha, to weaken in 24 hours | In photos
- The cyclone currently lays centered around 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.
Severe cyclonic storm Asani, which has slowed down to a speed of 5 kmph, is expected to weaken by Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The cyclone currently lays centered around 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha. "The severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam and it will further weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours as it nears the coast and makes the recurve," Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological centre director H R Biswas was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into deep sea till Thursday, amid heavy rainfall in Odisha's coastal areas. Rainfall was recorded in Ganjam, Puri, and Khurda on Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Odisha have been predicted from May 10-12. Under the influence of the cyclone, West Bengal also had received heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday.
