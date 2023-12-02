Cyclone Michaung: Windspeed to reach 100 kmph, heavy rains likely, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning saying that the depression over the Bay of Bengal has gained momentum and is likely to evolve into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ by Sunday. The IMD has said sea conditions will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till further notice.(PTI/ File)

According to the weather agency, the depression over the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph. As of 5:30am on Saturday, the center of the depression was identified around 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 510 km east-southeast of Chennai, 630 km southeast of Nellore and 710 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

"The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," the IMD in its release said.

The IMD further said the storm is likely to move west-northwest wards and reach west central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday. The depression is anticipated to move northwards, running parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with a projected landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5. At that time, the cyclonic storm is expected to boast a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 100 kmph.

The weather agency has also given a wind warning over the southeast Bay of Bengal. According to the release, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph has been prevailing, over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and will likely decrease thereafter.

IMD issues rain warning in southern and eastern India

Meanwhile, under the influence of the system, the weather agency has issued warnings for moderate to heavy rainfall in southern and eastern India states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The weather agency has predicted light to moderate spells of showers in North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, with isolated heavy rainfall expected. Rainfall intensity is set to increase from Sunday, with most places experiencing rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

The government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the UT, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 ahead of the cyclone 'Michaung' warning.

Further, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday with escalating to heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The pattern continues on December 4, with rainfall at most places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. On December 5, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts predicting light to heavy rainfall in Odisha on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state special relief commissioner has put seven coastal districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam -- on alert in view of the possible cyclonic storm.

The IMD has said sea conditions will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till further notice.

With inputs from agencies