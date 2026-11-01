Deep depression LIVE: Heavy rain alert in Andhra as weather system may become cyclonic storm 'Murasu' in 6 hrs, says IMD
Deep depression LIVE updates: The IMD said the system is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the West Central Bay of Bengal on November 2.
Deep depression LIVE updates: A depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Sunday morning, and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a post on X at 8:45am....Read More
The weather system, which moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph over the past six hours, was centred over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on November 1. It was located around 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 770 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam, and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole.
Days after Andhra Pradesh was battered by Cyclone Arnab, high-speed winds are expected to hit the coastal state by November 3. The IMD said on Saturday that a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal was intensifying and was likely to develop into a cyclone by November 2.
Cyclone likely to make landfall on November 3
The storm is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of November 3, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. Winds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, are likely, he added.
Cyclone to be named ‘Murasu’ if it develops
If the weather system fully develops into a cyclone, it will be named Murasu, meaning ‘drum’ in Tamil, HT reported earlier. The name was proposed by India.
Below-normal rainfall, above-normal temperatures likely in November
Mohapatra, during a virtual press conference, also said below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures were likely across most parts of the country in November. October 2026, meanwhile, was the hottest October since 1901 in terms of the country's average maximum temperature.
“At present, we expect this to form into a cyclonic storm. Once formed, it will be named as Murasu. There is a slight possibility it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm too, but at present, our forecast is for a cyclonic storm, which should hit the Andhra coastline on the morning of November 3,” Mohapatra said.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 11:17:08 AM IST
Deep depression LIVE updates: Cyclone likely to make landfall on November 3
Deep depression LIVE updates: The storm is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of November 3, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. Winds of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, are likely, he added.
- 1 Nov 2026, 11:02:24 AM IST
Deep depression LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh weather forecast for the next 6 days
Deep depression LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with spells of rain and thundershowers over the next few days.
- November 1: The maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are forecast.
- November 2: The maximum temperature is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers are expected. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong surface winds and extremely heavy rainfall are forecast.
- November 3: The maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 22 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers are likely. Thunderstorms, lightning, strong surface winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall are forecast.
- November 4: The maximum temperature is likely to reach 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are expected, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds.
- November 5: The maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum 25 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy during the morning before becoming generally cloudy towards the evening or night. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls are possible. No weather warning has been issued.
- November 6: The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 25 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the morning, becoming generally cloudy towards the evening or night, with a possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied by squalls. No weather warning has been issued.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 10:37:06 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: Below-normal rainfall, above-normal temperatures likely in November
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, during a virtual press conference, also said below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures were likely across most parts of the country in November. October 2026, meanwhile, was the hottest October since 1901 in terms of the country's average maximum temperature.
“At present, we expect this to form into a cyclonic storm. Once formed, it will be named as Murasu. There is a slight possibility it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm too, but at present, our forecast is for a cyclonic storm, which should hit the Andhra coastline on the morning of November 3,” Mohapatra said.
- 1 Nov 2026, 10:29:20 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: Deep depression likely to become severe cyclonic storm by November 2, says IMD
The Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 23 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 01st November, 2026 over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, near Latitude 11.5°N and Longitude 86.4°E, about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 6 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 2nd November. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of 3rd November 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 1, 2026
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The weather system moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on November 1. It was located around 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 770 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 770 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 810 km east-southeast of Ongole.
Deep depression likely to become severe cyclonic storm by November 2
The IMD said the system is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 2. It is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather department said it was "very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm" between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3.
Winds of up to 120 kmph expected during landfall
The storm is likely to bring winds reaching 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, along the south Andhra Pradesh coast during landfall. The IMD's forecast indicates that the system could intensify significantly over the next two days before reaching the coast.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 10:22:16 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: Cyclonic storm likely to make landfall in Andhra on Nov 2
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: A fresh cyclonic storm is likely to take shape on Sunday and make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm on the coast of Andhra Pradesh the next day as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone will be called ”Murasu”—a name suggested by India—once it forms.
In a bulletin issued at 8.30 pm, IMD said the deep depression zone will turn into a cyclonic storm on November 1 and a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 2.
“It is likely to reach over westcentral Bay of Bengal near south Andhra Pradesh coast by the early hours of November 3 and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3, 2026,” it added.
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- 1 Nov 2026, 10:19:50 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: Another cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, likely to hit Andhra Pradesh by November 3
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: Days after Andhra Pradesh was battered by Cyclone Arnab, high-speed winds are expected to hit the coastal state by November 3 after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal was intensifying and is likely to turn into a cyclone by November 2.
It is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coastline in the early hours of November 3, IMD’s director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, adding that winds of 80-90 km/hr – gusting up to 100 km/hr are likely.
If the latest storm fully develops into a cyclone, it will be called Murasu, meaning ‘drum’ in Tamil, a name proposed by India.
Read more here
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- 1 Nov 2026, 09:57:33 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: Cyclone to be named Murasu if it develops
Cyclone ‘Murasu’ LIVE updates: If the weather system fully develops into a cyclone, it will be named Murasu, meaning ‘drum’ in Tamil. The name was proposed by India.