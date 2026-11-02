Cyclone Murasu LIVE: System intensifies into 'severe cyclonic storm', landfall expected in Andhra tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to maintain its northwestward trajectory and make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3. At the time of crossing, wind speeds are expected to range between 100 and 110 kmph.
- 19 Sec agoIMD issues rain alert for South Odisha
- 8 Mins agoEmergency numbers issued for cyclone-related issues in Andhra's Vijayawada
- 11 Mins agoIMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Nov 3
- 15 Mins agoChennai, neighbouring areas get northeast monsoon rain
- 22 Mins agoSystem very likely to move as ‘severe cyclonic storm’, says IMD
- 26 Mins agoIMD issues very heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh
- 33 Mins agoStorm expected to cross coast near Ongole, between Nellore and Narasapuram
- 39 Mins agoChennai and Tiruvallur schools and colleges shut on Monday
- 46 Mins agoMurasu intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Cyclone Murasu LIVE updates: Cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm is likely to maintain its northwestward trajectory and make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast. At the time of crossing, wind speeds are expected to range between 100 and 110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph....Read More
In view of the forecast of heavy rain, the district administrations of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts and a yellow alert for five districts in Telangana, warning of adverse weather conditions.
The weather agency has also indicated the possibility of Murasu intensifying further into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The system is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur on the morning of November 3. The new cyclone comes days after Andhra Pradesh was battered by Cyclone Arnab.
Cyclone to be named ‘Murasu’ if it develops
If the weather system fully develops into a cyclone, it will be named Murasu, meaning ‘drum’ in Tamil, HT reported earlier. The name has been proposed by India.
November to see below-normal rain, above-normal temperatures
Earlier during a virtual press conference,IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, also said below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures were likely across most parts of the country in November. October 2026, meanwhile, was the hottest October since 1901 in terms of the country's average maximum temperature.
“At present, we expect this to form into a cyclonic storm. Once formed, it will be named as Murasu. There is a slight possibility it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm too, but at present, our forecast is for a cyclonic storm, which should hit the Andhra coastline on the morning of November 3,” Mohapatra said.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: IMD issues rain alert for South Odisha
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 in South Odisha. It will become light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3 and 4.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Emergency numbers issued for cyclone-related problems in Andhra's Vijayawada
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Cyclone-related problems can be reported to officials through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service at 95523 00009.
People can also contact the Disaster Management Authority’s toll-free numbers 112, 1070 and 18004250101 for emergency assistance and information.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Nov 3
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: As per IMD's forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at many places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on November 2. Meanwhile, on November 3, light to moderate rain is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Chennai, neighbouring areas get northeast monsoon rain
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Tamil Nadu's Chennai and other neighbouring areas received northeast monsoon rain. According to the Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the city saw an average rainfall of 76.07 mm in the 24 hours until 6 am on November 2.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: System very likely to move as ‘severe cyclonic storm’, says IMD
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to IMD's latest update on November 2, the severe cyclonic storm Murasu over west central and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, over the same region. This is about 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali, and 260 km southeast of Ongole.
The IMD added that the system is very likely to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight of today to early hours of tomorrow.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to IMD, very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3 in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places on November 4.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Storm expected to cross coast near Ongole, between Nellore and Narasapuram
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Murasu is expected to become a severe storm soon. APSDMA said in a post on X at around 4:30 am on November 2 that the storm is moving at a speed of 23 kmph. It is now about 300 km from Chennai, 350 km from Nellore, 380 km from Machilipatnam, 370 km from Kavali, 400 km from Ongole and 490 km from Visakhapatnam.
According to APSDMA, the storm may cross the coast near Ongole, between Nellore and Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, tonight from midnight to the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Chennai and Tiruvallur schools and colleges shut on Monday
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Chennai District Collector S Malathi Helen and Tiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. As per the announcement said, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges "for one day only" on Monday, 02.11.2026.
Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Murasu intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Cyclone Murasu LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone ‘Murasu’ has become a severe cyclonic storm. At 2:30 am IST on November 2, it was about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai. It was also about 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam. In the past 6 hours, it moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph.
IMD said the storm is very likely to keep moving northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. This is likely to happen between midnight (11:30 pm IST) of November 2 and the early hours (4 am IST) of November 3. The wind speed is likely to be 100 to 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.