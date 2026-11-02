Cyclone Murasu LIVE: System intensifies into 'severe cyclonic storm', landfall expected in Andhra tomorrow

In view of the forecast of heavy rain, the district administrations of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts and a yellow alert for five districts in Telangana, warning of adverse weather conditions.

The weather agency has also indicated the possibility of Murasu intensifying further into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coastline. The system is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur on the morning of November 3. The new cyclone comes days after Andhra Pradesh was battered by Cyclone Arnab.

Cyclone to be named ‘Murasu’ if it develops

If the weather system fully develops into a cyclone, it will be named Murasu, meaning ‘drum’ in Tamil, HT reported earlier. The name has been proposed by India.

November to see below-normal rain, above-normal temperatures

Earlier during a virtual press conference,IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, also said below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures were likely across most parts of the country in November. October 2026, meanwhile, was the hottest October since 1901 in terms of the country's average maximum temperature.

“At present, we expect this to form into a cyclonic storm. Once formed, it will be named as Murasu. There is a slight possibility it may turn into a severe cyclonic storm too, but at present, our forecast is for a cyclonic storm, which should hit the Andhra coastline on the morning of November 3,” Mohapatra said.