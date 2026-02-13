DAC gives nod for 114 Rafale fighters ahead of Emmanuel Macron's India visit

The defence acquisition council (DAC) on Thursday cleared the purchase of military hardware worth ₹3.6 lakh crore, including 114 Rafale fighter jets, six P-8I long-range maritime surveillance aircraft, SCALP deep-strike cruise missiles and high-altitude pseudo-satellites, to sharpen the military’s combat readiness.

The procurement of Rafale multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) will enhance the Indian Air Force’s capability to undertake air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict, and significantly strengthen deterrence with long-range offensive strikes, the defence ministry said, announcing the proposals cleared by the DAC.

“The majority of MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India,” it said. France is expected to supply 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition as part of a government-to-government framework, while the remaining 96 will be made in India.

The development comes at a time when ongoing talks with France are focused on the localisation of the Rafales to be manufactured in India, the integration of local weapons, and other India-specific requirements.

The DAC, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, approved the proposal ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the country during February 17-19 --- he is travelling to India to launch the India-France Year of Innovation along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to attend the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit. The main meeting between Modi and Macron is expected to be held in Mumbai on February 17.

The Rafale capability boost is expected to cost around ₹3.25 lakh crore. An actual deal is still a long way off as the next steps include the floating of a tender, technical discussions, cost negotiations and the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. The council's acceptance of necessity (AoN) for the new fighters—and the other weapons and systems—is the first step in the procurement process.

“The procurement is critical for capability building as the IAF is down to 29 fighter squadrons compared to an authorised 42.5. The new Rafales will incorporate the latest technologies. Also, it will be a big boost for Make in India,” strategic affairs expert, Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), said.

The IAF already operates 36 Rafale fighter jets bought from France at a cost of ₹59,000 crore. Some of the air force’s Rafales were among the fighter jets used during Operation Sindoor in early May 2025 --- India’s strikes on terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Also, India ordered 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from France in April 2025 for the navy, which will operate them from its two aircraft carriers. The first deliveries of the Rafale Ms under the ₹63,000-crore contract will take place in 2029 and be completed by 2031.

The acquisition of P-8I aircraft from the United States will boost the navy’s long-range anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and maritime strike capabilities, the defence ministry said in a statement. The navy has a fleet of 12 Boeing-made P-8I planes bought from the US to sharpen its anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities. The new planes are estimated to cost around ₹28,000 crore. The P-8I is a military derivative of Boeing’s 737-800 commercial aircraft.

The DAC also cleared the purchase of SCALP missiles for the air force’s existing Rafale jets. These missiles allow fighter pilots to attack ground targets from standoff ranges. “The combat missiles will enhance the IAF’s stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and high accuracy,” the defence ministry said. The high-altitude pseudo-satellites will be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic intelligence, telecommunication, and remote sensing, it added. The other proposals cleared include the procurement of Vibhav anti-tank mines and the overhaul of T-72 tanks and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

Separately, on Thursday, the defence ministry signed a ₹2,312-crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for eight Dornier 228 aircraft, along with other equipment, for the coast guard.