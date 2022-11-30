Daily brief: Cash, drugs and liquor worth 290 crore seized from Gujarat ahead of elections, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of Gujarat poll, cash, drugs and liquor worth ₹290 crore seized

Cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth over ₹290 crore have already been seized in Gujarat, the state which is going to the polls for 788 candidates on 89 seats in the first phase on Thursday. Read more.

Kerala high court dismisses PIL against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer questioning the action of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to withhold some bills passed by the legislative assembly. Read more.

'If he can persevere, it will be...': Ravi Shastri drops epic statement on India star after New Zealand ODI series

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for the younger crop of cricketers after Shikhar Dhawan's Team India capped off their white-ball tour to New Zealand on Wednesday. Read more.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi performs in this larger-than-life ensemble

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi stole the show at the FIFA World CUP in Qatar. The actor performed at a fan fest in the world cup in a stunning ensemble. Read more.

Hazel Keech celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Yuvraj Singh, writes poem for him

Hazel Keech and her former cricketer husband Yuvraj Singh celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple got married on November 30, 2016. Read more.

