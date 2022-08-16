Daily brief: Wife of deceased Siachen soldier hopes his martyrdom ‘will be remembered’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

U’khand: Deceased soldier’s wife hopes his Siachen martyrdom ‘will be remembered’

Sixty-three-year-old Shanti Devi from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani was understandably numb when Army officials from the Kumaon Regiment informed her that skeletal remains of her husband – Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, who was martyred at the world’s highest battlefield Siachen in 1984 – were found after 38 years. Read more

In BJP’s latest attack on Nitish over portfolios, a jibe at Tejashwi too

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at Nitish Kumar hours after the Bihar chief minister expanded his cabinet in the new Grand Alliance regime. Stating that Kumar “cleverly” kept both home and finance portfolios with his party Janata Dal (United), the former deputy CM said the Janata Dal-United supremo betrayed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as well. Read more

Man’s interesting conversation with Rapido driver who produced his own mini-series sparks chatter

Often people take to Twitter to share about conversations they have with their cab drivers or bike riders. Just like a user of the micro-blogging platform named Parag Jain did. In his thread, he shared about his interesting conversation with a Rapido driver named Vignesh Nagabusanam who produced his own mini-series. Read more

'Aditya Chopra needs to empower, not dictate': Anurag Kashyap explains why YRF films are failing

Anurag Kashyap has shared his thoughts on why he thinks more and more films are unable to strike a cord with the audience lately. Anurag gave the example of Yash Raj Film and how studio head s's approach of dictating things to his directors has not been working out. Read more

Watch: Yuvraj Singh hits monstrous sixes ahead of surprise return; curious Brian Lara reacts 'What's coming up?'

India's legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh is once again ready to entertain the fans with his monstrous sixes. The 40-year-old all-rounder hit the nets and shared a video of the same on social media. Read more

