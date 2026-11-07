Darbhanga airport gets defence nod for pilot training institute, BJP MP hails move

The proposed establishment of a pilot training institute at Darbhanga airport for aspiring pilots to receive aviation training locally has moved a step closer to reality, with the Union defence ministry granting a no-objection certificate (NOC) for setting up a Flying Training Organisation (FTO).

The Bihar government's civil aviation department, in a letter dated November 5 to Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, confirmed that the defence ministry had granted the requisite NOC on September 1, (Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bihar government's civil aviation department, in a letter dated November 5 to Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, confirmed that the defence ministry had granted the requisite NOC on September 1, following a request from the state government. The department said that further action was being taken to establish the FTO at Darbhanga airport in accordance with the chief minister's directions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The letter, issued by joint secretary-cum-officer on special duty Mohammad Rashid Hussain, stated that chief minister Samrat Choudhary had directed the department at a review meeting on April 18 this year to take steps for establishing an FTO at Darbhanga airport to promote the aviation sector, generate employment and provide aviation training opportunities to the state's youth.

Following the directive, the civil aviation department had approached the Union defence ministry on May 14, seeking the necessary consent and NOC for the proposed facility. The defence ministry subsequently issued its clearance through a communication dated September 1, the letter said.

BJP MP say ‘significant milestone’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gopal Jee Thakur, who is also the chairman of the Darbhanga airport advisory committee and BJP's Lok Sabha whip, described the development as a significant milestone for Mithila and north Bihar. In a press statement, he said the proposed commercial pilot training institute would open new opportunities for local youth and reduce their dependence on training facilities in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gopal Jee Thakur, who is also the chairman of the Darbhanga airport advisory committee and BJP's Lok Sabha whip, described the development as a significant milestone for Mithila and north Bihar. In a press statement, he said the proposed commercial pilot training institute would open new opportunities for local youth and reduce their dependence on training facilities in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said the initiative would enable talented young people from the region to pursue careers in commercial aviation and gain recognition at national and international levels.

The state government's communication also mentioned that the acquisition of 90 acres of land for the proposed expansion of Darbhanga airport's runway had been completed. The runway is proposed to be extended from its existing length of around 9,000 feet to 12,000 feet, a move expected to strengthen the airport's infrastructure and operational capabilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thakur also highlighted the proposed development of a logistics park and cargo hub on approximately 49.99 acres near the airport, for which a revised administrative approval of ₹225.91 crore has been granted. The facility, he said, would help connect the airport with the region's trade and agricultural economy.

The MP credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, for putting Darbhanga on the country's aviation map. Commercial flight operations from the airport began on November 8, 2020.