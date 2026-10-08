Days after narrating drought plight to minister, Maharashtra farmer ends life by jumping in well

A 55-year-old farmer who spoke of his dire straits during a ministerial visit to review drought conditions a few days earlier allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in Maharashtra's Bhandara district due to distress over crop failure amid lack of rains, an official said.

Rajendra Sapate, a resident of Dhop taluka in Mohadi, jumped into a well in a paddy field between 8am and 9am, he said. (AFP/Representative)

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Rajendra Sapate, a resident of Dhop taluka in Mohadi, jumped into a well in a paddy field between 8am and 9am, he said.

A video being circulated on social media showed Sapate telling Bhandara guardian minister Pankaj Bhoyar about the severe distress farmers were under due to lack of rains.

Deep Dive Why did the farmer in Bhandara allegedly die by suicide? Officials said Rajendra Sapate was distressed after insufficient rainfall damaged his paddy crop. He had also told a minister that farmers lacked irrigation and that his repeated requests for irrigation facilities had not led to concrete action. How much drought relief did Maharashtra seek from the Centre? Maharashtra sought an interim package of ₹17,500 crore: ₹13,000 crore for crop losses and ₹4,500 crore for fodder management. The state said the request was made amid widespread drought and water scarcity. How will the Centre assess Maharashtra's drought situation before deciding on relief? An 11-member inter-ministerial group is conducting ground inspections across parts of Maharashtra. It will submit its findings to the NDRF, which will consider them alongside the state government's proposal before deciding on assistance.

"Farming is in danger due to lack of irrigation. The situation is such that farmers may give up their lives," he says in the video. Bhoyar had visited the area on October 3 to review drought conditions.

Sapate is also heard saying that he had repeatedly followed up and submitted petitions and complaints to get irrigation facilities provided, yet no concrete action has been taken. He rued that such petitions and files for relief are gathering dust.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister had given Sapate a patient hearing and also acknowledged the gravity of the situation. Bhoyar had also assured that necessary action would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister had given Sapate a patient hearing and also acknowledged the gravity of the situation. Bhoyar had also assured that necessary action would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

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"Sapate's entire paddy crop was damaged due to insufficient rainfall. His body has been recovered from the well. The deceased's relatives have said they do not have any suspicion about the death and do not wish to press charges," an Andhalgaon police station official informed.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought special financial assistance from the Centre for the state, where nearly 80 per cent of the talukas have been affected by severe drought.

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Water scarcity is being faced on a large scale by 32 districts, while 80 per cent of the talukas (265 out of 358) appear to be completely affected by drought, Fadnavis had said.