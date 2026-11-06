Seven dead as 18-wheeler truck hits people on the road in Jharkhand's Khunti

At least seven people were killed while a few others were injured in a road accident on the Karra-Topra main road under Karra police station limits in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday night, people aware of the development said.

A wrecked 18-wheel truck at the site after it ran over at least seven people, three of whom were children, while taking a sharp bend in darkness, in Khunti district, Jharkhand, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (PTI)

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Khunti superintendent of police (SP) Rishabh Garg said that a few people rushed to the Karra-Torpa main road on Thursday night to rescue a scooter rider who had fallen into a ditch, and several women and children gathered to watch the incident unfold.

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According to the official, an 18-wheeler truck travelling from the Torpa side lost control and struck people standing on the road on the route toward Karra Railway Station.

The vehicle then broke through a culvert and plunged into a ditch.

"Seven people died, and one was injured," SP Garg told news agency PTI, adding that six died on the spot and one during treatment. Of the deceased, three were women, as many children and one man, the SP added.

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{{^usCountry}} Both the truck driver and his assistant fled the scene immediately after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the truck driver and his assistant fled the scene immediately after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The police transported two injured children to the Karra community health centre, while other injured individuals were taken to the Sadar Hospital in Khunti.

Leaders offer condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep anguish over the loss of life in a tragic accident, extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery for those injured in the incident.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a mishap in Khunti, Jharkhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PM said in a statement shared by his office on X.

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Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the incident, saying he was “deeply distressed by the heart-wrenching news of the road accident” and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the mishap.

"My deepest condolences go out to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families to endure this sorrow. I wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment," Soren said in a social media post.