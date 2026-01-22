Decision to call Bangladesh ‘non family’ posting precautionary: Official

With Dhaka characterising New Delhi’s decision to declare Bangladesh a “non-family” posting for diplomats as an overreaction, Indian authorities pushed back on Wednesday, saying the move was a precautionary measure after more than two dozen protests near the Indian high commission in Dhaka and a violent demonstration near the mission in Chattogram. The move had been in the pipeline for some time in view of growing concerns about the safety of diplomats and their families. (PTI)

India’s decision to declare Bangladesh a “non-family” posting for diplomats owing to security concerns was made public on Tuesday. Very few other countries, including Afghanistan and South Sudan, fall into this category, and the process of repatriating the dependents of officials at the five diplomatic posts in Bangladesh has begun.

Bangladesh’s de-facto foreign minister, Touhid Hossain, told BBC Hindi in an interview that “India has overreacted to some extent” by deciding to bring back the families of diplomats. When Hossain was asked why Bangladesh was unable to assure India of the security of its diplomats, he replied: “There is no evidence that we were unable to ensure the safety of Indians.”

People familiar with the matter responded to Hossain’s comments, saying the decision to declare Bangladesh a “non-family” station was precautionary, given the prevailing security situation in the neighbouring country. Protests have targeted the high commission in Dhaka and the missions in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

“Over the past few months, more than two dozen protests have been held in close proximity to the high commission in Dhaka. On December 18, a large mob gathered near the assistant high commission in Chattogram, and the protesters came very close to the building and lobbed stones into the compound,” one of the people said on condition of anonymity.

Footage of the Chattogram protest showed security forces struggling to push back protesters even after using tear gas and batons.

The people also noted that protesters were stopped almost 500 metres from the Bangladesh high commission during recent demonstrations, with no protesters allowed close to the facility. For several days, the road in front of the Bangladesh high commission was closed to traffic, with police contingents deployed at both ends. “The heightened police presence on the road leading to the Bangladesh high commission still continues,” the person cited above said.

India-Bangladesh relations cratered after the caretaker administration led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office in August 2024. Both sides have sparred repeatedly on issues including security at their missions in New Delhi and Dhaka, the oppression of Bangladesh’s minority communities, and the activities of extremist groups in the neighbouring country.

The Indian side has criticised the interim government for failing to protect Bangladesh’s minorities—a charge dismissed by Dhaka as an exaggeration.

Hossain also told BBC Hindi that it was “regrettable” if India puts “Bangladesh on the same level as Pakistan”. He added, “If we want good bilateral relations, we must first decide whether we really want good ties. If we continue to take one step after another that will drag the relationship down, that will happen.”