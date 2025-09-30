New Delhi, The Railway Board’s move to surrender 29,243 posts in 2025-26 despite thousands of vacancies will compromise safety and operational efficiency, Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary of All India Railwaymen’s Federation , has said. Decision to surrender over 29,000 posts will compromise safety, operational efficiency: AIRF to Railway Board

AIRF is one of the two recognised federations which represent lakhs of railway employees.

In a letter to the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Mishra said that the Federation has categorically highlighted the severe mismatch between the large-scale modernisation and expansion projects being undertaken across Indian Railways and the manpower support required to manage these initiatives.

“The doubling and tripling of lines, electrification works, commissioning of high-speed and additional mail/express trains, enhanced station infrastructure, and other ambitious projects have unquestionably expanded operational capacity. However, they have simultaneously imposed enormous additional responsibilities on the existing workforce,” the letter said.

“Regrettably, instead of creating new posts in proportion to these massive additions to railway assets, the Railway Board has continued to issue targets for surrendering of posts,” it added.

Mishra said that despite Federation’s strong opposition to surrendering of posts in 2024-25 in its representation on March 19, 2025, the Railway Board issued its circular regarding targets for surrender of posts for 2025-26.

“This decision is deeply concerning. On the one hand, the nation proudly witnesses media reports of faster trains, new services, modernized stations, and infrastructural expansion. On the other hand, the legitimate vacancies remain unfilled and imprudent targets for surrendering posts are imposed,” Mishra said in the letter.

“Such contradictory steps not only burden the workforce but also generate severe psychological stress among employees, thereby impacting their morale and efficiency,” he added.

Citing an instance of South Central Railway , Mishra complained that a surrender target of 1,866 posts has been set, despite 13,564 vacancies already existing across categories.

“The overall target across Indian Railways stands at an astounding 29,243 posts, which is bound to compromise safety, operational efficiency, and the very performance of the Railways, an organization with a long and proud legacy of serving the nation with dedication,” he said.

Mishra has demanded withdrawal of the Railway Board's letter dated May 16, 2025, prescribing surrender targets, and convening of a formal meeting with AIRF at the earliest to hold detailed discussions on manpower requirements, creation of posts, and related operational challenges.

“In the interest of safety, efficiency, and sustainability of Indian Railways, it is imperative that this matter be given top priority. We trust that the Railway Board will recognize the urgency of the situation and extend its support through prompt, judicious, and transparent action,” he said.

