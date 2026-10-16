Decoding Karnataka’s sting operation row and the unanswered questions

Karnataka’s alleged sting operation row escalated on Thursday, with Union minister H D Kumaraswamy demanding an independent probe into claims that compromising videos were used in an attempt to force former chief minister Siddaramaiah out of office. Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of orchestrating the operation and alleged that the police were targeting Janata Dal (Secular) workers over the circulation of the videos.

H D Kumaraswamy has accused D K Shivakumar of orchestrating a sting targeting Siddaramaiah

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The state Cabinet discussed the controversy for more than an hour but did not order a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT). The police are investigating the circulation of the videos after a complaint by Siddaramaiah, and a Bengaluru court has restrained 42 media organisations and digital platforms from publishing or circulating two videos linked to the dispute.

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The key allegation remains unproven. Shivakumar has denied orchestrating a sting operation, the Congress has rejected Kumaraswamy’s claims, and neither the court nor the police has publicly established who produced the videos or whether they were part of a plan to remove Siddaramaiah.

What is the alleged sting operation?

Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) leader and Union minister for heavy industries and steel, has accused Shivakumar of working with a journalist and the editor-owner of a Kannada television channel to conduct a sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah. He alleges that the material was intended to damage Siddaramaiah’s reputation and force him to resign, clearing the way for Shivakumar to become chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumaraswamy has also alleged that Siddaramaiah was called to New Delhi on the pretext of discussions about a Cabinet expansion and confronted with compromising material as part of a power shift. He has questioned Shivakumar about his alleged contact with a sting operator at a hotel near Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru’s Vasanthnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumaraswamy has also alleged that Siddaramaiah was called to New Delhi on the pretext of discussions about a Cabinet expansion and confronted with compromising material as part of a power shift. He has questioned Shivakumar about his alleged contact with a sting operator at a hotel near Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru’s Vasanthnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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These are allegations made by Kumaraswamy, not findings established by investigators. Shivakumar has denied orchestrating the operation, and the Congress has rejected the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

What do the videos allegedly show, and when were they recorded?

Allegations have described the purported sting footage as having been filmed in 2023. The incidents to which the footage allegedly relates have not been independently verified.

This chronology matters because the political allegation is that the material was used, or was intended to be used, to influence the Congress leadership and force Siddaramaiah out of office in May 2026. The reported recording date and the much earlier incidents allegedly referred to in the footage do not, on their own, establish when the material was obtained, when it began circulating privately or whether it was used to influence the leadership transition.

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Siddaramaiah has denied having any connection to the sting operation and described the circulation of the material as a smear campaign. The authenticity and context of the videos remain disputed.

How did the Karnataka sting operation controversy begin?

The public dispute intensified after Shivakumar warned ministers about possible sting operations. At a Cabinet meeting on October 8, he reportedly told colleagues that attempts could be made to trap them and discredit the Congress government.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi subsequently said Shivakumar had warned of possible future operations, not claimed that a sting had already taken place. He also said Shivakumar had not named anyone.

On October 9, Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga displayed a pen drive and claimed he possessed evidence that a Union minister and a Karnataka BJP leader were financing sting operations. He said he would release documents within a week. That claim did not independently establish who was behind the alleged operation targeting Siddaramaiah.

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On October 12, Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar was behind the operation. Siddaramaiah, in turn, called for an investigation to identify those responsible, saying the truth needed to be established.

The dispute escalated as Kumaraswamy connected the alleged sting to the Congress leadership transition, while Shivakumar maintained that his warning to ministers concerned the possibility of being trapped in future operations.

What did Siddaramaiah ask the court to do?

Siddaramaiah approached Bengaluru’s 18th City Civil and Sessions Court seeking an interim injunction to prevent media organisations and digital platforms from publishing details of, or broadcasting, videos linked to the alleged sting operation.

On October 13, the court granted an interim injunction restraining 42 media organisations and digital platforms from publishing or circulating two videos and related material. Siddaramaiah argued that the content was being used to spread false propaganda and damage his reputation.

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The court noted that Siddaramaiah disputed the authenticity, credibility, intention and propriety of circulating the material without verification. The order restricts publication while the legal dispute proceeds; it is not a final finding that the videos are fake or that the political allegations are true.

Whom are the police investigating in the sting operation case?

Following Siddaramaiah’s complaint, the Central Crime Branch’s cybercrime police registered a case relating to the circulation of the videos. Investigators are examining social media accounts, tracing internet protocol addresses and attempting to establish the origin and digital trail of the material.

Police questioned five people, including a JD(S) worker and two minors. Two people were separately reported as having been detained for questioning. A Kannada television channel’s editor-owner was also reported to have been questioned.

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The distinction between questioning and arrest is important: police had not confirmed any formal arrests as of October 15. Nor had investigators publicly identified the people responsible for creating the videos or established that the people questioned had conducted the alleged sting.

The police investigation is focused on tracing the creation and circulation of the content. Whether it will establish the wider political conspiracy alleged by Kumaraswamy remains an open question.

Why is Kumaraswamy accusing the police of targeting JD(S) workers?

Kumaraswamy has alleged that police personnel in plain clothes took a member of the JD(S) social media team, identified as Shankar, from his home early on October 14 and held him at an undisclosed location for several hours. He also alleged that another team member, Mohan, and his family were harassed.

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Kumaraswamy questioned the grounds for the police action and challenged investigators to question him first. On October 15, he went to the police commissioner’s office and offered to cooperate with the inquiry. He demanded that investigators examine the phones and records of senior political figures, including Shivakumar, rather than focusing on party workers.

These claims about the treatment of JD(S) workers have not been independently established. The police, meanwhile, are investigating the circulation of the videos and attempting to identify the people behind the accounts that shared them.

Home minister Priyank Kharge accused Kumaraswamy of demanding an investigation while objecting when members of his own party came under scrutiny. The exchange has created a second dispute over whether the police investigation is being conducted fairly and without political interference.

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Why has the Karnataka government not ordered a separate SIT or CBI probe?

At its October 15 meeting, the Karnataka Cabinet discussed the controversy for more than an hour and considered whether a separate SIT should be constituted. It did not order a new high-level investigation, leaving Shivakumar to decide on the next course of action.

Kharge said the existing police investigation would continue and that further action would depend on the evidence collected. He maintained that the government would not protect anyone found to be involved and said the case could be referred to an appropriate agency if necessary.

Kumaraswamy has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and also sought an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge. The state government has rejected the demand for a CBI investigation, arguing that Karnataka police are capable of handling the case.

The disagreement is therefore not only over who was behind the alleged sting, but also over which institution should investigate it. The government says the current investigation should proceed on the evidence; Kumaraswamy argues that an independent inquiry is necessary to establish whether senior political figures were involved.

What remains unanswered in the Karnataka sting operation row?

Several questions remain unresolved. Investigators have yet to publicly establish who commissioned or conducted the alleged sting, how the videos were obtained, who first circulated them and whether they were used to pressure Siddaramaiah to resign. The relationship between the reported recording date of 2023 and the leadership change in May 2026 also requires evidence rather than political assertion.

For now, the controversy has produced a court order, a criminal investigation and a political confrontation, but no publicly established finding that Shivakumar orchestrated a sting to remove Siddaramaiah.