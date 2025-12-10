Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Deepavali inscribed on UNESCO’S Intangible Cultural Heritage list

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 11:43 am IST

Deepavali is a new inscription on the list, alongside cultural symbols from many other countries.

Deepavali, the festival of lights, is now part of the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival is a new inscription on the list, alongside cultural symbols from many other countries, like Ghana, Georgia, Congo, Ethiopia and Egypt, among others.

Deepavali is the most widely celebrated Hindu festival in India(AP)
"New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!," UNESCO said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is the most widely celebrated Hindu festival in India.

