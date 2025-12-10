Deepavali inscribed on UNESCO’S Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Deepavali, the festival of lights, is now part of the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival is a new inscription on the list, alongside cultural symbols from many other countries, like Ghana, Georgia, Congo, Ethiopia and Egypt, among others. Deepavali is the most widely celebrated Hindu festival in India(AP)

"New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!," UNESCO said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is the most widely celebrated Hindu festival in India.