'Deeply emotional': Leaders lament Nitish Kumar’s exit from Bihar Legislative Council after Rajya Sabha election

New Delhi/PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin resigned from the state’s legislative council and legislative assembly, respectively, on Monday, weeks after both leaders were elected to the Upper House earlier this month. Frontrunners to replace Nitish Kumar in Bihar include Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai. (CMO Bihar )

The twin resignations came on the final day of the two-week period allowed under law. According to the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 (under Articles 101/190 of the Constitution), a member elected to both Parliament and a state legislature must resign from one within 14 days.

Sanjay Gandhi, MLC, accompanied by parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, carried Kumar’s letter to the legislative council chairman Avadhesh Narayan Singh.

To be sure, Kumar didn’t resign from his position as chief minister. The 75-year-old can remain chief minister for another six months. He is set to take his seat in the Rajya Sabha tentatively on April 10. Frontrunners to replace him in Bihar include Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai.

Singh, who also paid a courtesy visit to the CM in the morning, said that he had accepted Kumar’s resignation. “He has been an invaluable leader of the House and devoted himself to Bihar’s cause,” he added.

Nabin announced his resignation on social media, addressing his constituents from Bankipur, Bihar, and reflecting on his political journey. The BJP president was elected to the assembly in a bypoll necessitated by the demise of his father, Nawin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

“After the sudden demise of my father in January 2006, the party gave me the opportunity to contest the by-election from Patna West, and on April 27, 2006, I was elected for the first time from the Patna West constituency, marking the beginning of my social and political life,” he said in an X post.

Recounting his experience and journey as a politician, Nabin said over the past 20 years, he made continuous efforts to nurture, beautify, and advance the constituency built by his father, the late Nawin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

“I have always worked with dedication for the development of my area and Bihar. As a result, the people here have blessed me by electing me as their representative to the House for five consecutive terms. Whether inside the House or outside, I have used both platforms to raise the voice of my area and the people of Bihar and to find ways to resolve their problems,” he said.

Nabin also served as a minister in the state cabinet. “I have always said that the people not only shared their problems with me, but also showed me the path to solving those problems. The workers have held my hand like a brother, a family member, and a guardian, bringing me to this position today. I assure the people of Patna and Bihar that I will always honour the familial affection they have given me,” he wrote.

In his message to his constituency, Nabin said he will use his new role to remain committed to the development of the area and Bihar. “The unbreakable bond I share with my workers and the people of Bihar will endure forever, always providing me with new energy, inspiration, and guidance,” he wrote.

Both leaders were elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, and their resignation deadline from the state legislature was March 30.

“The BJP president had pre-scheduled engagements in Delhi and Assam, besides some other work, on Sunday. Before leaving Patna, he handed over his resignation to me, which I shall hand over to the Speaker today,” said Sanjay Saraogi, Bihar BJP president.

Choudhary said that resigning from one House within 14 days of the election to another House was a constitutional requirement, and that Kumar was always known for upholding constitutional values.

Asked about Kumar’s resignation as CM, Choudhary said it will take place at the appropriate time and in accordance with constitutional provisions. Several leaders expressed anguish over Kumar’s exit from the state legislature. Singh said, “People in Bihar are not happy with Nitish ji’s resignation. He was such a progressive chief minister who took everyone along. The pain of his resignation will always remain.”

“This is, truly, a deeply emotional moment; we have worked together for a very long time. Although this parting naturally evokes a sense of unease and concern, I remain fully confident that his focus will always remain squarely centred on the welfare of Bihar. Our bond is a long-standing one, it existed in the past, endures in the present, and will undoubtedly persist into the future,” said Bihar assembly speaker Prem Kumar, a senior BJP leader.

Bihar minister and Janata Dal (United) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary got emotional. “Following in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar, working like him, respecting the strongest of your rivals is a big thing. I don’t think the new generation has people with such a political mindset. Nobody can be Nitish Kumar,” said Choudhary.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal alleged that Kumar was forced to quit. “The BJP has not just swindled him but the entire electorate of Bihar,” said leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. “We had been saying from the beginning that Nitish Kumar will not continue as the CM of Bihar after the elections…BJP has deceived Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar. There is a vast difference between the BJP’s words and actions.”