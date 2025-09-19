New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred to its MP/MLA bench, former union minister M J Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case over the allegations of sexual misconduct. Defamation case: MP/MLA bench to hear Akbar's plea against Priya Ramani's acquittal, says HC

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said as the matter involved a former MP, the bench meant for matters of sitting and former lawmakers ought to hear it.

The court posted the matter before Justice Ravinder Dudeja for October 15.

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani in the case on grounds that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

The high court on January 13, 2022, agreed to examine Akbar’s appeal against the trial court’s order and had admitted the appeal on which the notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.

In his appeal, Akbar has contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture and as though it was a case of sexual harassment.

His plea contended that the trial court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.

Akbar, represented through Karanjawala and Co., has also claimed the trial court “gravely erred” in observing that he did not have a stellar reputation and has ignored the well-established principles of criminal jurisprudence.

The trial court dismissed the defamation complaint filed by Akbar and and acquitted Ramani, saying no charges were proved against her.

The trial court said it was shameful that crimes against women were taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

Ramani made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of the "#MeToo" movement in 2018.

Akbar filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as a union minister on October 17, 2018.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.