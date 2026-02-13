Defence panel gives nod for 288 S-400 missiles, used during Operation Sindoor, from Russia

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of defence minister Rajnath Singh, has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purchase of 288 S-400 missiles at a cost of ₹10,000 crore from Russia, people aware of the matter said. The S-400 and Pantsir missile systems can be integrated into a two-layer defence system to take out aerial objects fired from across the border. (Hindustan Times)

Hindustan Times had first reported in November last year that the government was preparing to acquire these missiles to replenish the inventory used up in Operation Sindoor, as well as to stock more long-range and short-range surface-to-air delivery systems.

The AoN cleared by the DAC will cover 120 short-range missiles and 168 long-range missiles, and the acquisition will be done through the Fast Track Procedure (FTP), sources told Hindustan Times. India is going to get two more S-400 systems, already contracted, in June and November this year, they added.

The Indian Air Force is making a case for the purchase of five more S-400 systems from Russia, along with the Pantsir short-range system. The Russian missile system is effective in combating armed and kamikaze drones. The S-400 and Pantsir missile systems can be integrated into a two-layer defence system to take out aerial objects fired from across the border.

India’s defence acquisition process follows a chain of approvals to ensure strict oversight. It begins with the statement of case, outlining the operational requirement and justification for procurement. The proposal is then examined by the Defence Procurement Board, chaired by the defence secretary. It then moves to the DAC for Acceptance of Necessity. Once this is cleared, detailed cost negotiations are undertaken with the vendor, followed by financial approval from the competent authority. The final clearance is granted by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

On Thursday, an official statement said that the defence minister accorded AoN for various proposals at an estimated value of about ₹3.60 lakh crore. For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, Rafale, combat missiles, and Air-Ship-Based High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite.

“The procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long-range offensive strikes,” the defence ministry’s statement said. The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The combat missiles will enhance the stand-off ground attack capability with deep strike power and very high accuracy, it added.

For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the procurement of anti-tank mines (Vibhav) and the overhaul of vehicle platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II). For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator and P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

The stocking up and replenishment of S-400’s 400 km, 200 km, 150 km, and 40 km range surface-to-air missiles were deemed necessary, as the Indian armed forces used the air defence system extensively to bring down Pakistani fighter aircraft, early warning and intelligence-gathering aircraft, and armed drones during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

After India hit a wide-bodied aircraft inside Punjab in Pakistan at a distance of 314km using an S-400 long-range missile, Rawalpindi virtually shifted all its operational aircraft towards its airbases in the west near Afghanistan and Iran.

With India attacking Pakistani radar installations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Pasrur, the Pakistani air force was a no-show on May 9-10 due to the fear of the S-400 system deployed at Adampur and Bhuj sectors.