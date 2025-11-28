Centre to begin purchase of 300 Russian missiles to replenish S-400 defence systems

India’s defence ministry is expected to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to Russian state-owned defence major Rosoboronexport for the purchase of around 300 missiles for Indian S-400 air defence systems to replenish the inventory used in Operation Sindoor as well as stock more long range and short range surface to air delivery systems, people familiar with the matter said. The stocking up and replenishment of S-400’s surface to air missiles was deemed necessary as the Indian armed forces used the air defence system extensively during Operation Sindoor. (HT Photo)

The acquisition, worth over ₹10,000 crore, is under fast track process and the purchase is expected to go through this financial year after clearance from the cost negotiation committee (CNC) and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The defence acquisition council, under defence minister Rajnath Singh, has already approved the purchase and an acceptance of necessity has been accorded.

While the purchase of another five S-400 air defence systems from Russia is under consideration to protect the Indian skies from enemy rockets, missiles and aircraft, the Indian armed forces are also looking at Russian Pantsir missile system to combat armed and kamikaze drones. The S-400 and the Pantsir short and medium range missile system can be integrated into a twin layer defence system to take out all aerial objects fired from across the borders. Both acquisitions are on the drawing board and a decision will soon be taken, the people cited above added.

Meanwhile, at least 20 Indian private sector firms have shown interest in the defence ministry RFP for purchase of 87 medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones worth nearly ₹20,000 crore. Companies such as Israel’s Elbit, US’ General Atomics and Bell have tied with Indian companies to manufacture MALE drones for India, with supplies of 31 US-made Predator high altitude long endurance armed drones expected by 2028-29.

While India is acquiring long range air to air missiles from Russia under emergency procurement, no defence deal is expected to be signed with Russia during President Vladimir Putin’s summit level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5. Other Russian offers of major defence aerial, surface and sub-surface platforms are under consideration with a final decision awaited, the people said.

The stocking up and replenishment of S-400’s 400km-200km-150km-40km range surface to air missiles was deemed necessary as the Indian armed forces used the air defence system extensively to bring down Pakistani fighter aircraft, early warning and intelligence gathering aircraft and armed drones during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. After India hit a wide-bodied aircraft inside Punjab in Pakistan at a distance of 314km using an S-400 long range missile, Rawalpindi virtually shifted all its operational aircraft towards its airbases in the west near Afghanistan and Iran.

With India attacking Pakistani radar installations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Pasrur, the Pakistani air force was a no show on May 9-10 due to the fear of the S-400 system deployed at Adampur and Bhuj sectors. Two out of the remaining five S-400 contracted systems are expected to be deployed next year.