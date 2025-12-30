Dehradun: Outrage intensifies, cops say no racism link found in Tripura student’s murder

Agartala/Dehradun Outrage over the murder of a 24-year-old Tripura student in an alleged racial attack continued to intensify on Monday with Union ministers and Opposition leaders criticising the incident, even as Uttarakhand police said they had no evidence linking the incident to racism. Anjel Chakma, a resident of Agartala who was pursuing MBA in Uttarakhand died during treatment on December 26. (PTI)

As protests continued to rock parts of Tripura, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the father of the student from and assured strict punishment to the accused.

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Agartala who was pursuing MBA at a private university in Uttarakhand, died from injuries sustained during an attack that occurred in Dehradun on December 9 allegedly after he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his brother Michael. Anjel died during treatment on December 26. The FIR in the matter was registered at Selaqui police station on December 12. Chakma’s post-mortem report was conducted on December 26 and the report is awaited. Police said preliminary examination suggested that he received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a “kadaa” (bracelet) following a quarrel with five-six people at a canteen.

In his statement to police on XXX, Michael (21) had alleged that the accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident and used racist slurs at him and later stabbed his brother.

On Monday, however, Selaqui police station in-charge PD Bhatt dismissed the allegations. “We have found no evidence so far to link the incident with racism. There is no basis for such allegations,” he said.

He added that, so far, three accused -- Manipur resident Suraj Khwas (22), and locals Avinash Negi (25), Sumit (25) -- have been arrested, while two minors have been sent to juvenile correctional home. Another accused is likely to have fled to his hometown in Nepal.

Angel Chakma’s maternal uncle Momen Chakma hit back at the police, saying: “ How can they ( police) get evidence of a verbal abuse? It seems that the police don’t want to cooperate. The incident occurred on December 9 and an FIR was lodged much later. And besides stabbing, Angel received severe brain and spinal injuries. And we are surprised that no one in the market came forward to rescue him”.

Later in the day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami spoke to Anjel’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, to convey that he is saddened by the incident and that the state government stands with the victim’s family. The CM also said that he has spoken to Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh regarding the incident, and assured all possible assistance from the Uttarakhand government.

The incident has also triggered massive protests in parts of Tripura, with leaders cutting across political lines calling for comprehensive efforts to end “hate crimes” against the people from the northeastern states.

Earlier in the day, Union minister for development of the north eastern region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed deep anguish over the brutal attack on Anjel.

“The inhuman incident involving Angel Chakma and Michael from Tripura in Dehradun has deeply distressed and shocked me. This is not merely a criminal incident, but a profound blow to humanity and sensitivity. I understand the unbearable grief of the victims’ family and stand with them in this difficult time,” he posted on X.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the urgent need to ensure the safety and protection of people from the Northeast. “There should be protection for the people of the Northeast,” he said, lauding the Uttarakhand government for its “vigilance” in the matter.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, too, blamed the ruling BJP in the state and the Centre for “normalising hate”. “What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn’t appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it’s being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP,” he posted on X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, attacked the BJP, saying: “A divisive mindset is taking lives every day and such elements, enjoying political patronage, are flourishing like poisonous weeds.”

Asked about Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders holding the BJP responsible, Rijiju said: “Be it the northeast or in any other part of the country, why should anyone from other regions be subjected to such discrimination on the lines of race, religion, caste and looks.”

Asserting that “we are all Indians”, the minister said: Every one should be sad with any such incident happening with anyone from any part of the country. This is not a matter on which politics should be done.”

With inputs from agencies