Delhi building collapse LIVE: One dead, NDRF official says lanterns on debris a big challenge to rescue ops
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.
Delhi building collapse LIVE: A minor died and eight were injured after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS)....Read More
The building, constructed on a plot of approximately 25 square yards, collapsed and partially damaged two adjoining buildings. Eight injured persons, including a child aged around three years, have been rescued from the affected area, while some are feared trapped.
The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.
Top points:
DFS, NDRF lead rescue operation: Delhi Fire Services received the collapse call around 3:30 pm and sent four fire tenders. The DFS and NDRF are jointly conducting search and rescue operations.
Injured shifted to GTB Hospital: Those rescued and injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, currently operating from the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.
Collapse follows Satya Niketan tragedy: The incident comes a month after a boys' PG collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven people. The MCD has since stepped up enforcement against dangerous buildings and unauthorised construction, including demolition drives in Old Seemapur
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- 7 Oct 2026, 07:52:29 PM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Residential building collapses in New Seemapuri, month after Satya Niketan's incident
Delhi building collapse LIVE: A month after a tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, another residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in New Seemapuri on Wednesday.
- 7 Oct 2026, 07:36:14 PM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Pregnant woman, 4-year-old daughter trapped under debris, says sister
Delhi building collapse LIVE: A 30-year-old resident Sameena said that her sister Gulfisha, 21, has called from under the debris . "She is four months pregnant. Her four-year-old daughter and owner's daughter are with her too. She said she is stuck inside and is facing difficulty breathing".
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- 7 Oct 2026, 07:24:48 PM IST
Delhi building collapse LIVE: Toddler among 8 rescued as five-storey building collapses in Delhi's New Seemapuri
Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building, constructed on a plot of approximately 25 square yards, collapsed and partially damaged two adjoining buildings. Eight injured persons, including a child aged around three years, have been rescued from the affected area while some are feared trapped.
The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the building collapse at around 3:30 pm and rushed four fire tenders to the spot.