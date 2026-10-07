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Delhi building collapse LIVE: One dead, NDRF official says lanterns on debris a big challenge to rescue ops

Reported by Himani Bhandari | Edited by Shivya Kanojia
Oct 7, 2026, 19:52:30 IST

Delhi building collapse LIVE: The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.

Eight people, including a three-year-old child, have been rescued. Some people are still feared to be trapped under the debris. (HT photo )
Eight people, including a three-year-old child, have been rescued. Some people are still feared to be trapped under the debris. (HT photo )

Delhi building collapse LIVE: A minor died and eight were injured after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS)....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 7 Oct 2026, 07:52:29 PM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Residential building collapses in New Seemapuri, month after Satya Niketan's incident

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: A month after a tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, another residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in New Seemapuri on Wednesday.

  • 7 Oct 2026, 07:36:14 PM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Pregnant woman, 4-year-old daughter trapped under debris, says sister

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: A 30-year-old resident Sameena said that her sister Gulfisha, 21, has called from under the debris . "She is four months pregnant. Her four-year-old daughter and owner's daughter are with her too. She said she is stuck inside and is facing difficulty breathing".

  • 7 Oct 2026, 07:24:48 PM IST

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: Toddler among 8 rescued as five-storey building collapses in Delhi's New Seemapuri

    Delhi building collapse LIVE: The building, constructed on a plot of approximately 25 square yards, collapsed and partially damaged two adjoining buildings. Eight injured persons, including a child aged around three years, have been rescued from the affected area while some are feared trapped.

    The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.

    The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the building collapse at around 3:30 pm and rushed four fire tenders to the spot.

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