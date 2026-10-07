Delhi building collapse LIVE: One dead, NDRF official says lanterns on debris a big challenge to rescue ops

The building, constructed on a plot of approximately 25 square yards, collapsed and partially damaged two adjoining buildings. Eight injured persons, including a child aged around three years, have been rescued from the affected area, while some are feared trapped.

The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.

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DFS, NDRF lead rescue operation: Delhi Fire Services received the collapse call around 3:30 pm and sent four fire tenders. The DFS and NDRF are jointly conducting search and rescue operations.

Injured shifted to GTB Hospital: Those rescued and injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, currently operating from the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.

Collapse follows Satya Niketan tragedy: The incident comes a month after a boys' PG collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven people. The MCD has since stepped up enforcement against dangerous buildings and unauthorised construction, including demolition drives in Old Seemapur