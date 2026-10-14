‘Where does CJP go when issues arise in other states?’: CM Rekha Gupta amid anti-CEC protests in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta questioned the Cockroach Janta Party on Wednesday amid the recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the capital.

The chief minister said the protests have caused Delhi "losses worth thousands of crores" and that this disruption is due to the ongoing sit-ins and protests. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader questioned whether the pressure group has spoken about issues in other states. Track LIVE updates on Delhi protests

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“It is surprising that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being questioned in this manner, even though it is not being conducted for the first time in the country. Such revisions have been carried out on numerous occasions over the years by the Election Commission. This has been the practice regardless of which party was in power, either at the state or the central level. Why were there no voices raised against it earlier? Why are such objections being raised now?” the Delhi CM told reporters.

Deep Dive Why did the Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? CJP protested against Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The protest followed allegations of election irregularities and calls for the Chief Election Commissioner to resign. Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody? Delhi Police said they entered Jantar Mantar without authorisation after it had been denotified as a protest site. They were detained and sent to five-day judicial custody. Where can people hold protests in Delhi after Jantar Mantar lost its protest-site status? Delhi Police designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara as alternative venues for demonstrations.

The chief minister said the protests have caused Delhi "losses worth thousands of crores" and that this disruption is due to the ongoing sit-ins and protests.

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{{^usCountry}} "You want to oppose the system functioning in a democracy simply because you have failed to form the government. I want to ask... if you form the government in Tamil Nadu or Kerala, will such an exercise not take place there? Does this issue concern you only in states where you have failed to form the government?" Gupta asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You want to oppose the system functioning in a democracy simply because you have failed to form the government. I want to ask... if you form the government in Tamil Nadu or Kerala, will such an exercise not take place there? Does this issue concern you only in states where you have failed to form the government?" Gupta asked. {{/usCountry}}

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She also fired a salvo at CJP, reiterating the BJP's claim that the pressure group is the Aam Aadmi Party's "B-team."

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"Where does this CJP go when issues arise in those states? Why does it not go there to stage protests? Now, following the murder linked to drugs yesterday, why doesn't CJP go to Punjab and stage a protest? Why does it function as the Aam Aadmi Party's 'B-team', working only on the political agenda conveyed by the Aam Aadmi Party?" Gupta said.

Gupta's remarks come after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody over their breach of Jantar Mantar, which was de-notified as a protest site earlier this week.

The CM also hit out at Congress, stating that the party is joining hands with “people abroad who are jealous of India.”

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“The people of the country are fully satisfied with the development work being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is progressing and strengthening its position on the global stage. This is what troubles them. By joining hands with people abroad who are jealous of India, they continue to work towards harming the country,” Gupta told reporters.