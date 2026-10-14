Rahul Gandhi backs CJP after Das, Ranka jailed: ‘Waving Tricolour at Jantar Mantar not a crime'
Taking to X, Gandhi stated that “waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice.”
Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has backed the Cockroach Janta Party, stating that waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar is “not a crime.” The Congress MP's statement comes after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days' judicial custody for breaching Jantar Mantar.
Taking to X, Gandhi stated that “waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice.” Track LIVE Updates on Delhi protests here
The Congress MP added that all protests across India are united by one cause.
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“Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” he wrote.
CJP leaders sent to judicial custody
Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained on Tuesday morning after the duo, along with 12 other CJP leaders, breached Jantar Mantar to wave a tricolour as part of their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The CJP's act at Jantar Mantar came a day after a Delhi Police circular de-notified the Lutyens' Delhi site as a designated protest site.
Das, Ranka and CJP's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg Police Station on Wednesday morning, where they were sent to five-day judicial custody.
Shinde, meanwhile, was let out after signing a personal bond.
After Das, Ranka and other CJP leaders were detained, the groups' legal head Ratna Singh claimed that their phones have been taken away and they have not been allowed to meet with their legal representative.
Taking to X, Singh also added that Das and Ranka were not allowed to meet their lawyers "till late at night," and were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3am in a private van.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More