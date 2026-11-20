At least two passengers were killed and several others were injured after a luxury bus carrying 49 wedding guests collided with a tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Gujarat’s Derol early on Friday, officials said. The accident took place around 5.30 am when the bus, travelling from Dhoraji to Surat for a wedding, rammed into the tanker, police officers said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am when the bus, travelling from Dhoraji to Surat for a wedding, rammed into the tanker, police officers said.

Police and 108 ambulance teams responded quickly, with several ambulances deployed to shift the injured to Bharuch Civil Hospital.

A senior official at Bharuch Civil Hospital said 47 people were admitted for treatment. Most of them sustained only minor injuries and were discharged are treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.