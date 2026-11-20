The Gujarat government on Friday announced a ban on displaying caste-identifying words, symbols, signs or text on private vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks, by amending the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (ANI/ File/ Representative)

The Gujarat ports and transport department notified the Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, on November 17, introducing provisions that prohibit caste-based displays on vehicles.

According to the amendment, the government has added the words “caste signage” to Rule 125(1), which deals with advertising devices and figures displayed on vehicles. It has also inserted a new sub-rule (3) in Rule 138, stating that no advertising device, caste-identifying sign, figure, or text shall be displayed on any private vehicle, except as permitted by the state government by general or special order.

The amendment brings caste-related words and symbols displayed on vehicles under the regulatory framework. According to a government statement, it grants the government the power to allow exceptions by specific orders.

The draft amendment was published in the extraordinary issue of the Gujarat Gazette on June 11, inviting objections and suggestions within 30 days. The government said it received no objections or suggestions during the stipulated period, after which the rules were notified.