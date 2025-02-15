Delhi CMO writes to X over change of handle's name to ‘KejriwalAtWork’

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Delhi has raised concerns with the social media platform 'X' regarding the alleged unauthorised alteration of its official handle, "@CMODelhi," to "@KejriwalAtWork." Attempts to access "@KejriwalAtWork" have been met with an error message, indicating issues with the account, the email stated.(X)

The CMO, in an email to X, has reportedly called for the immediate restoration of the original handle and the deactivation of a parody account that has since assumed control of "@CMODelhi."

"It has come to our notice that on 'X' (previously Twitter), a "Grey Tick" Government Handle with identity "@CMODelhi", has now been unauthorisedly changed to "@KejriwalAtWork," news agency ANI quoted In the email sent to ‘X’ by the Delhi CMO.

The email said that the official account, which had nearly 9,90,000 followers, is not meant to be tied to an individual but should be transferred to successors when changes occur. Additionally, once the "@CMODelhi" handle became available, another user claimed it and created a parody account.

The CMO’s email urged the social media platform to restore the "@CMODelhi" handle and send the account password to the official email to prevent future misuse. It also requested that any account using the "@cmodelhi" handle without the CMO's consent be deactivated immediately.

"In view of the above, it is requested to 'X' Platform to restore "@CMODelhi" and the Password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID. which is the authorized official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi. This, inter alia will ensure that the said Handle / ID is not misused in future and cannot be tampered with," the email further read.

Delhi CM suspense

The controversy comes as the BJP has not yet announced the new chief minister of Delhi after winning a decisive majority in the recently concluded assembly election, securing 48 of the 70 seats compared to AAP's 22.

Earlier, BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that all official government-associated handles of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had been changed to "Arvind Kejriwal at work." He called for intervention from the Lieutenant Governor.

The BJP also claimed that the official social media handles were altered and later deleted, with Sachdeva sharing a printout showing the change of the account with over 9,00,000 followers.

The account’s description read, "Former Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal revolutionized Delhi's governance with reforms in education, healthcare, electricity, and public services."