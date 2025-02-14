BJP fumes over renaming of CMO Delhi X handle to ‘Arvind Kejriwal At Work’, demands LG's intervention

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sought lieutenant governor VK Saxena's intervention over the renaming of the official 'CMO Delhi' handle on X to ‘Arvind Kejriwal At Work’, claiming that the AAP leader had used the platform for his own use. The BJP made its way back to Delhi after 27 years, ousting the AAP from power in the capital. (PTI/ANI)

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded that the lieutenant governor seek a report from the government's IT department on the renaming of the 'CMO Delhi' handle on X and its alleged use for promoting work done by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, news agency PTI reported.

The Aam Admi Party responded to BJP's allegations and said that that the saffron party must stop making "baseless allegations" and focus on governing Delhi.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that as soon as his corrupt government collapsed, Arvind Kejriwal has also become a digital looter,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva strongly condemned Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the official handle which was created using public funds and had around one million followers.

"By orchestrating this digital heist, Arvind Kejriwal has not only misused government resources but also compromised peoples' private information, for which he must face legal action," he stated.

Recently elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta claimed in a post on X that the AAP had removed the old videos from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government as well.

"Kejriwal has made a futile attempt to hide his failures by removing old videos of assembly sessions and government programmes from the official YouTube channel of the Delhi government," Gupta stated.

He added that Kejriwal, who was known for his emphasis on transparency, had deleted the government's official documents for fear of his “lies and failures” being aired out in public.

The BJP recently returned to power in the national capital after 26 years, defeating the incumbent AAP in the Delhi assembly polls.