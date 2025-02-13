New govt will set up 6th pay commission on priority, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after forming the government in Delhi, will on priority constitute the 6th Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) to improve the fund allocation for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), former Leader of Opposition and newly elected Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday. According to Vijender Gupta, the formation of the 6th DFC has been delayed since April 2021. (PTI)

Gupta also blamed the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government for allegedly delaying the formation of the finance commission by four years which he said “severely impacted” the development of the national Capital and financial state of urban local bodies.

The AAP, in response, said they always wanted the sixth DFC to be constituted.

Emphasising that the formation of the commission is crucial for the financial management of development projects undertaken by municipal corporations, Gupta said:“Since the BJP government is committed to the development of Delhi, the announcement of its formation will be made without any delay.”

The issue of fund allocation to local bodies, especially MCD and its predecessor, the three municipalities, was a major bone of contention between the AAP and the BJP.

According to Gupta, the formation of the 6th DFC has been delayed since April 2021.

“Essential public services, including road maintenance, sanitation, park upkeep, and sewer management—have all suffered due to this neglect. The BJP government will systematically address the damage caused by the AAP’s decade-long misgovernance. That is why all public welfare and development projects have been placed on the priority list,” Gupta said.

The AAP, in a statement, said, “It has been a long-standing demand of the AAP that the 6th DCF be constituted, which was previously resisted by the BJP.”