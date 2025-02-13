Menu Explore
‘They'll turn Delhi into UP’: Atishi alleges ‘power cuts’ after BJP won polls

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that she has received several complaints of power cuts in the city since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the assembly election.

Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi during a press conference in New Delhi on February 13, 2025.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi during a press conference in New Delhi on February 13, 2025.(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that within three days of AAP being ousted from power in Delhi, more than 40 outages were reported from different areas of the city and people have now started buying inverters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also alleged that the BJP does not know how to rule and that it would create a situation of long power outages in Delhi like Uttar Pradesh, a BJP–ruled state.

“In the last three days, I have received several complaints about power cuts in Delhi. Does this indicate the collapse of the power sector within just three days? It clearly shows that under Arvind Kejriwal’s government, the AAP administration was closely monitoring and supervising the electricity infrastructure on a day-to-day basis," Atishi said, according to PTI.

Also Read | Ex-AAP leader Yogendra Yadav on why he ‘won’t celebrate’ Kejriwal's defeat

"And now, as soon as AAP's government has been removed, governance has failed, and the power sector has collapsed within just three days,” she added.

Delhi election result

The BJP won a historic mandate in the Delhi polls, ousting AAP and returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

The party secured a two-thirds majority, bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally dropped massively to 22 from its previous tally of 62.

Also Read | BJP MLAs meet JP Nadda as buzz over Delhi CM pick still on

The party has yet to form a government in Delhi. Some of the names doing the rounds for the chief minister's post include Parvesh Verma, who defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Pawan Sharma (Uttam Nagar), Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar), and Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), among others.

Follow Us On