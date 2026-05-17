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    Delhi CNG price raised by ₹1 per kg, second hike in 48 hours

    With the latest revision, CNG will now cost 80.09 per kg, up from 79.09 per kg in Delhi.

    Updated on: May 17, 2026 10:11 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier again in Delhi, with prices increased by 1 per kg on Sunday – the second hike in just two days. The back-to-back revisions are likely to impact daily commuters, especially those relying on CNG-run autos, taxis and private vehicles across the NCR region.

    CNG gets costlier in Delhi as prices rise for second straight time (HT Photo)
    CNG gets costlier in Delhi as prices rise for second straight time (HT Photo)

    After the latest hike, CNG in the national capital will now cost 80.09 per kg, up from 79.09 per kg.

    The fresh increase comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the blockade of key maritime route, Strait of Hormuz.

    CNG prices today in Delhi-NCR and nearby cities
    CNG prices today in Delhi-NCR and nearby cities

    Earlier on Friday, CNG prices had already been raised by 2 per kg, adding to concerns over rising transport costs in the Delhi-NCR region.

    Meanwhile, Petrol prices in Delhi have been raised by 3 per litre, taking the rate from 94.77 to 97.77 per litre. Diesel has also become costlier by 3 per litre, with prices increasing from 87.67 to 90.67 per litre.

    Auto, taxi rides to become costly in Delhi?

    In a letter to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had said that a fare revision would help reduce financial pressure on drivers and prevent disputes with passengers over charges.

    The unions have demanded that the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres be increased from 30 to 50, while the per-kilometre fare should be raised from 11 to 15.

    They have also sought waiting charges of 1 per minute and an additional luggage fee of 25. However, they said the current night fare system, which allows a 25% surcharge between 11 pm and 5 am, should continue unchanged.

    • Priyanshu Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Priyanshu Priya

      Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More

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