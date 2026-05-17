Delhi CNG price raised by ₹1 per kg, second hike in 48 hours
With the latest revision, CNG will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, up from ₹79.09 per kg in Delhi.
Compressed natural gas (CNG) has become costlier again in Delhi, with prices increased by ₹1 per kg on Sunday – the second hike in just two days. The back-to-back revisions are likely to impact daily commuters, especially those relying on CNG-run autos, taxis and private vehicles across the NCR region.
After the latest hike, CNG in the national capital will now cost ₹80.09 per kg, up from ₹79.09 per kg.
The fresh increase comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and the blockade of key maritime route, Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier on Friday, CNG prices had already been raised by ₹2 per kg, adding to concerns over rising transport costs in the Delhi-NCR region.
Meanwhile, Petrol prices in Delhi have been raised by ₹3 per litre, taking the rate from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre. Diesel has also become costlier by ₹3 per litre, with prices increasing from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67 per litre.
Auto, taxi rides to become costly in Delhi?
In a letter to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union had said that a fare revision would help reduce financial pressure on drivers and prevent disputes with passengers over charges.
The unions have demanded that the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres be increased from ₹30 to ₹50, while the per-kilometre fare should be raised from ₹11 to ₹15.
They have also sought waiting charges of ₹1 per minute and an additional luggage fee of ₹25. However, they said the current night fare system, which allows a 25% surcharge between 11 pm and 5 am, should continue unchanged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More