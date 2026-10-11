Delhi cops release clip of Dipke denying offer to return home over grandmother's death

Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke declining an offer to return home after being informed of his grandmother’s death.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) (REUTERS)

Officials said that Dipke was offered all possible assistance, including help with flights and phone calls. He was asked multiple times if he wishes to speak to his parents but he denied the offer.

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“As soon as the Delhi Police received information about the passing away of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to convey this sad news and offered all possible assistance. They sensitively asked if he needed help with flights, phone calls, or anything else. They repeatedly asked if he wished to speak to his parents, but he declined,” DCP Neha Yadav said.

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Deep Dive Did Abhijeet Dipke decline Delhi Police’s offer to return home after his grandmother died? Yes. Delhi Police said Dipke declined offers of help with travel and phone calls after officers informed him of his grandmother’s death. Did Delhi Police offer Abhijeet Dipke a chance to speak to his parents? Yes. Police said officers repeatedly asked whether he wanted to speak to his parents, but he declined. Did Abhijeet Dipke later travel to his village after his grandmother’s death? After his release from detention, Dipke said he was heading to his village in Maharashtra to be with his family.

{{^usCountry}} However, addressing the media on Sunday, CJP's co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das claimed that Dipke was denied permission by Delhi Police to speak to his cousin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, addressing the media on Sunday, CJP's co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das claimed that Dipke was denied permission by Delhi Police to speak to his cousin. {{/usCountry}}