Matthew VanDyke, US national held in Myanmar arms training case, allowed longer stay outside India by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Friday extended, till February 24 next year, the permission to stay outside India granted to US national Matthew VanDyke and six other Ukraine nationals. They were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March over allegations that they trained ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

American citizen Matthew Aaron VanDyke described himself as a veteran of the Libyan revolution and a former prisoner of war. (File image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This comes after the NIA submitted that they need more time to investigate several aspects of the case.

Vandyke flies to India for court hearing

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Mathew VanDyke was allowed to return to his home country for a month and returned for the court hearing on Friday. The six Ukrainian, however, have not returned to India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The court had directed VanDyke, in an order last month, to appear before it within 72 hours of returning to India, an earlier HT report quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court had directed VanDyke, in an order last month, to appear before it within 72 hours of returning to India, an earlier HT report quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Delhi court had allowed VanDyke and the six Ukrainians to return to their respective countries on the condition that they would rejoin the investigation. The seven were arrested in March under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently dropped in its chargesheet filed in September.

In the chargesheet, the NIA charged the seven accused only under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, an offence that can be compounded. VanDyke paid the compounding fees for the alleged violations under the Act and was granted default bail by the court last month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}