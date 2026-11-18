A Delhi fast-track court on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 people accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Courts ordered the framing of charges. (Representational/ File)

The CBI alleged that three National Testing Agency (NTA)-contracted subject experts stole confidential examination questions and passed them on to a network of middlemen and coaching operators for monetary gain.

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Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Courts ordered the framing of charges relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Further, the court framed a charge under an additional section -- Section 63 of the Copyright Act, which deals with the offence of infringement of copyright or other rights -- against all the accused based on the prosecution's submission.

A detailed order specifying the court's reasoning is yet to be made available.

The matter is now set for November 21, when all the accused will appear physically before the court from judicial custody and formal charges will be framed against them.

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{{^usCountry}} In line with the fast-track court's mandate for expeditious disposal of the case—the first paper leak case assigned to it since its creation on July 23 this year—the judge said the trial will proceed daily starting November 25, when witnesses will begin testifying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In line with the fast-track court's mandate for expeditious disposal of the case—the first paper leak case assigned to it since its creation on July 23 this year—the judge said the trial will proceed daily starting November 25, when witnesses will begin testifying. {{/usCountry}}

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The NEET-UG examination was held on May 3, 2026, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 after allegations of a question paper leak emerged and subsequently conducted a re-examination on June 21.

The case

The CBI registered its case on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Union education ministry. The first arrests were made on May 13, and the investigation subsequently spread across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana.

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The 14 accused were named in two chargesheets. The first chargesheet, filed on July 28, named 13 people, including three subject experts associated with the NTA, two persons linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries.

The agency subsequently filed a supplementary chargesheet on October 14 against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a tea seller from Maharashtra. The federal agency has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to establish its case against the accused.

The agency has so far not named any government official or NTA office-bearer as an accused, maintaining that the alleged leak was facilitated by the subject experts and the network of private individuals involved in the conspiracy.

The CBI has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

What the chargesheets allege

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According to the CBI's chargesheet, the alleged conspiracy originated with three subject experts engaged by the NTA for examination-related work: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology), Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni (Chemistry) and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics).

The agency alleged that they misused their access to confidential examination material to obtain and pass on questions before the May 3 examination.

Kulkarni, whom the CBI has described as the alleged mastermind and source of the leak, is accused of writing down all 135 Chemistry questions, along with their answer options, on small slips of paper while working in the NTA's confidential section. He allegedly concealed the slips as he left the premises. The agency also alleged that he memorised relatively simpler questions and subsequently wrote them down at his hotel.

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The CBI also flagged security shortcomings at the NTA premises, including the absence of frisking of experts entering and leaving the confidential section.

Mandhare allegedly used her familiarity with NCERT textbooks to identify the relevant chapters and paragraphs corresponding to the questions, the agency alleges. At the same time,e Havaldar allegedly noted down Physics questions after returning to her accommodation in Delhi.

CBI's investigation further uncovered an alleged network involving coaching operators and intermediaries who arranged access to the questions for candidates in return for money.

One of the key accused, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes in Maharashtra's Latur, allegedly procured Chemistry questions for around ₹5 lakh, the agency said. The CBI further alleged that 136 handwritten questions were recovered from his mobile phone, of which 111 matched the NTA's master question sets.

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Another accused, Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, allegedly facilitated the circulation of questions through his hospital premises in Latur, where candidates, including Motegaonkar's son, were allegedly given access to the material, the chargesheet alleged.

The agency also traced the circulation of question papers through messaging platforms, including Telegram and WhatsApp, with alleged intermediaries operating across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. Forensic examination of seized mobile phones helped investigators recover deleted chats, photographs and PDF files containing examination-related questions.

The CBI's investigation also uncovered a separate distribution channel involving alleged middlemen who arranged accommodation and printed question sets for candidates in Maharashtra.

The supplementary chargesheet against Suryawanshi brought another alleged distribution channel into the investigation.

The CBI alleged that Suryawanshi, who ran a tea stall called Malak Chah outside a coaching centre in Pune, approached two NEET aspirants who were discussing their examination preparations and offered to arrange the question paper for ₹4.5 lakh. The investigation stated that the paper was eventually leaked to eight other aspirants through the accused.

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