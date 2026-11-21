The Delhi government has formally notified the constitution of the 24-member Delhi Medical Council (DMC), nearly a year and a half after the previous council was dissolved amid allegations of administrative and financial irregularities, a notification published in the Delhi Gazette stated.

Delhi Medical Council functions include examining complaints of medical negligence and professional misconduct and taking disciplinary action against registered practitioners. (Representative) more less

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The council is the statutory regulatory body responsible for matters concerning the registration of medical practitioners and professional conduct and ethics in Delhi. Its functions include examining complaints of medical negligence and professional misconduct and taking disciplinary action against registered practitioners.

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According to the health and family welfare department notification dated November 18 seen by HT, the new council includes the eight members elected in the May 31 elections.

The notification states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 and sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997 (Delhi Act 5 of 1997), the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to publish the names of members of the Delhi Medical Council.”

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{{^usCountry}} It should be noted that the DMC was dissolved on June 17, 2025, following allegations of administrative and financial irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It should be noted that the DMC was dissolved on June 17, 2025, following allegations of administrative and financial irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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The new 24-member council comprises four members nominated by the Delhi government under clause (a) of Section 3(3) of the Act, ten representatives from medical colleges and institutions under clause (b), eight elected members under clause (c), and two ex-officio members.

Who are the members?

The four members listed under clause (a) are Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Hans Raj Baweja, Dr S K Tandon (Dr Sarvesh Kumar Tandon) and Dr Vinod Kumar Monga. The institutional representatives include Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Vivek Jangira of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Dr Manisha Agarwal of Maulana Azad Medical College, among others.

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The eight elected members are Dr Prakash Lalchandani, Dr Manjusha Goel, Dr Ajay Bedi, Dr Piyush Jain, Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Dr Ashok Kumar Grover, Dr Ashwini Dalmiya and Dr Vipender Sabherwal. The Dean of the Medical Faculty, University of Delhi, and the Director of Health Services, Delhi, are the two ex-officio members.

Specifying the tenure, the notification states: “Subject to provisions of the aforesaid Act, the term of office of the above members shall be five years from the date of publication in the official Gazette.” It further states that the notification “issues with the prior approval of LG”.