CJP's Das, Ranka withdraw plea against extended judicial custody as Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka withdrew their petition in the Delhi high court on Wednesday challenging the extension of their judicial custody by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka. (PTI)

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Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing the matter, declined to entertain the plea, suggesting the duo to withdraw their plea for the time being, as the SEM court was scheduled to reconsider the sureties furnished by Das and Ranka at 2 pm on Wednesday.

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“When the matter is coming again, why are you here? Why can’t the same be challenged in the trial court? Why can’t you withdraw this, wait for what happens and then file it following the procedure of law?” the judge asked.

Deep Dive What happened to Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s plea against the extension of their judicial custody? The Delhi High Court declined to entertain the plea, and the two CJP leaders withdrew it through their lawyer. The court suggested waiting for the Special Executive Magistrate to reconsider their sureties. Why did the Delhi High Court suggest that Das and Ranka withdraw their petition? The Special Executive Magistrate was due to reconsider their sureties later that day. The judge said they could wait for that decision and then challenge it through the appropriate court process. Why was Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended? The magistrate cited concerns about public peace and security, including apprehensions that the CJP leaders could stage protests at de-notified sites. The case followed their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar after it was no longer a designated protest site.

“Instead of arguing now, why don’t you keep your powder dry? First before the revisional court and then the High Court. Are you not firing your gun today when it might not be required in law?” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The challenge followed an October 19 order by the special executive magistrate (SEM) at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station extending their custody by two days. Das and Ranka have been in judicial custody since October 14 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The challenge followed an October 19 order by the special executive magistrate (SEM) at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station extending their custody by two days. Das and Ranka have been in judicial custody since October 14 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | 'Barricades have a purpose': Delhi HC pulls up Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, cites arson outside India

The court allowed the duo’s lawyer, Abhik Chimni, to seek instructions on whether to withdraw the petition, have the court pass an order on merits, or seek a hearing before the roster bench. Minutes later, Ranka and Das withdrew their petition.

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At the start of the hearing, the court also questioned the conduct of Das and Ranka, noting that they were at the forefront of the protest and had allegedly breached barricades at Jantar Mantar despite not having permission to hold the demonstration.

“Barricade is there for a purpose… and when you break the barricade, there is a chance of 10-20 people coming,” the court told the duo’s lawyer, Abhik Chimni, referring to incidents of arson and unrest in other countries. The court’s remarks come amid violent protests in France and Albania.

“We are seeing what is happening outside our country... Arson etc. You may have started with something you say is peaceful. For that purpose you take police permission which is to prevent unwanted persons who join your group and spoil your name,” Bar and Bench quoted the High Court as observing.

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