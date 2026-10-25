Delhi man arrested for posting ‘sting op’ clip targeting Siddaramaiah

A Delhi-based man accused of uploading a video of an alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has been arrested on Saturday by Bengaluru police, with investigators examining whether he acted on the instructions of a person associated with the Janata Dal (Secular) social media team, officers aware of the development said.

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Ritesh Pandey, 22, was arrested in Delhi and brought to Bengaluru, where he was questioned by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Police suspect he uploaded the video, which was circulated through “Karnataka Honey Trap” accounts on YouTube and X.

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According to the officer, Pandey told investigators that he uploaded the footage at the direction of a person associated with the JD(S) social media team. “The CCB is now trying to identify the person and determine whether others were involved in recording, uploading or distributing the video,” the officer said.

Deep Dive Who was arrested for uploading the alleged sting-operation video targeting Siddaramaiah? Bengaluru police arrested 22-year-old Ritesh Pandey in Delhi and brought him to Bengaluru for questioning. He was later granted bail on the condition that he cooperate with the investigation. What are police investigating in the Siddaramaiah sting-operation video case? The Cyber Crime Wing is investigating who directed the upload and whether others helped record, upload or distribute the footage. Police are examining seized electronic devices and tracing how the video spread across social media. What did Siddaramaiah say about the alleged sting-operation video? Siddaramaiah called the video fabricated and alleged it was part of an attempt to blackmail him. He said he filed a police complaint and obtained a civil court stay order to prevent further circulation.

The arrest is the first in the case, which began with a complaint filed by Siddaramaiah over the circulation of the alleged sting operation. Police are examining electronic devices and technical material seized from Pandey, including a second hand mobile phone suspected to have been used to upload the footage. “Teams are also tracing how the video subsequently spread across social media, including Facebook,” the officer added. Pandey has been sent to police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} The CCB has also issued notices to several people suspected of uploading or sharing the video. Some of those sought by investigators have reportedly become untraceable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CCB has also issued notices to several people suspected of uploading or sharing the video. Some of those sought by investigators have reportedly become untraceable. {{/usCountry}}

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Siddaramaiah has called the video fabricated and alleged that it was part of an attempt to blackmail him. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, he said he had approached the police because he wanted the facts established.

“I have filed a complaint so that the truth comes to light. I have also obtained a stay order from a civil court to prevent further circulation,” he had said.

“This is a case of blackmail. It needs to be uncovered who is behind this. I filed the complaint because I know this is a complete fabrication. I served as Chief Minister for eight years, and during that time, no such blackmail attempts were made against me. I do not have authority now.”

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The episode has also triggered allegations about possible involvement by people within the Congress. Siddaramaiah’s son and minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the woman seen in the video appeared to be a Congress worker and suggested that the purported operation may have been intended to help her obtain a Congress ticket to contest the 2023 Puttur assembly election. He said the involvement of an individual party worker would not mean that the Congress as a whole was involved.

HT reached out to JD(S) but did not get a response on the claims made by the accused.