Delhi man dies after pulling trigger on himself while handling pistol for social media reel

A 28-year-old property dealer died after he pulled the trigger on himself while handling a gun when shooting a reel for social media. In a video, the man was seen inserting a magazine into the pistol and loading the weapon. (X/ Screengrab)

The incident took place on Monday in Dallupura village in located in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area of East Delhi. In a video which was circulated on social media platforms, the man, identified as Pawan Kumar, was seen inserting a magazine into the pistol and loading the weapon. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, the person behind the camera, reported to be his cousin Himanshu, who was the owner of the weapon, can be heard advising him on how to handle the pistol, and also cautioning him against firing it.

Also Read | Ghaziabad bank manager shot dead by security guard after altercation on leave, salary

However, Pawan goes on to place the weapon on his chest and looks towards the camera before pulling the trigger, following which he collapses to the floor.

According to the police report on the incident, Pawan was rushed to the Dharamshila Hospital in Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave. The deceased was in an unconscious state with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest, and was declared dead upon arrival.

Forensic team visit spot, mobile phone containing video recording seized After information regarding the incident was received at the Ashok Nagar Police Station, cops arrived at the hospital, and crime and forensic teams visited the spot of the incident after inquiry.

“Investigation at the spot and preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot injury using a licensed pistol belonging to one Himanshu (cousin of the deceased),” the report states.

Also Read | Teen mowed down, 2 injured while shooting reel on E-way in Nuh

The licensed firearm along with 10 live cartridges, as well as the mobile phone which contained the video recording of the incident, were seized.

“All relevant exhibits, including forensic evidence, have been collected from the scene and the body,” the police report says, adding that the deceased's body has been shifted to the LBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, while investigation is underway.