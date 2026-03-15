Teen mowed down, 2 injured while shooting reel on E-way in Nuh

An 18-year-old boy died and two of his friends were critically injured after they were hit by a speeding truck while shooting a reel on the Delhi–Mumbai expressway in Nuh on Saturday, police said.They were walking along the shoulder of the expressway, which is a restricted stretch, officers added. Police said the incident was recorded on a smartphone as the group walked along the Delhi–Mumbai expressway shoulder. (Getty Images)

Investigators said the entire incident was captured in a reel that was being recorded by one of the friends at the spot. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Moin, a resident of Shahpur Nangli village in Nuh, officers added. Police said he was a Class XII student at a private school in Nuh.

According to police, the incident took place between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday when Moin and his two friends reached the expressway. Investigators said that Moin and his friend Mohammad Shaad began walking along the expressway while consuming an energy drink from a can.

Police said the duo were walking toward their third friend, who was shooting a reel on his smartphone, when a truck rammed into them from behind.The identity of the third victim who was shooting the reel has not yet been established by the police.

Subhash Chand, station house officer of the Sadar Ferozpur Jhirka police station, said the impact threw the teenagers several feet into the air. “They were so engrossed in shooting reel that not even the one who was shooting reel with his smartphone could realise that the truck was coming towards them while it was trying to overtake other vehicles,” he said.

“Moin’s two friends were also injured in the accident, but they managed to survive. However, Moin had borne the direct hit of the truck and was thus critically injured,” Chand said.

Police said passersby rushed the three teenagers to the government hospital in Mandi Khera.

Chand said doctors declared Moin dead at the hospital, while his two friends were undergoing treatment. Police added that they were yet to receive a complaint from Moin’s family in connection with the incident.

According to police, the truck sped away from the spot after the accident and the driver remains unidentified. Since no complaint has been submitted so far, police have not initiated any action against the driver yet, officers said.