Chaos erupts at Delhi MCD house during debate, AAP alleges 'personal attack' on councillor

Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Thursday, with councillors engaging in a confrontation ahead of a scheduled debate on air pollution. The House was later adjourned following a confrontation involving members of the AAP and Congress.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
TV cameras beamed footage of the ruckus as representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress faced off amid a shouting match.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Visuals show members shouting, raising slogans and throwing files and papers in the House.
AAP targets BJP, Congress
Targeting BJP Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Congress leader Nazia Danish, AAP demanded an apology, saying “personal remarks” were made against AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary.
“Targeting AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary, who asked the BJP for funds for the rights and development of the people of her area during the MCD House meeting, is extremely unfortunate,” AAP said in a post on X.
“At the behest of the BJP-ruled MCD, Congress leader Nazia Danish made personal remarks against AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary and used abusive language. Questions are now being raised about the role of the Congress as well.”
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
“Our demand is that in today's House meeting, for using this abusive language, BJP Mayor Prevesh Wahi and Congress leader Nazia Danish apologize in the House. When AAP councillors raise their voice for the rights of the people, the BJP-ruled MCD should respond, not try to suppress the voice.”
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
“Our demand is that in today's House meeting, for using this abusive language, BJP Mayor Prevesh Wahi and Congress leader Nazia Danish apologize in the House. When AAP councillors raise their voice for the rights of the people, the BJP-ruled MCD should respond, not try to suppress the voice.”
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Chaos erupts at Delhi MCD house during debate, AAP alleges 'personal attack' on councillor
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks