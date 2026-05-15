Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities as petrol, diesel prices hiked

Petrol prices were raised by state-run oil marketing companies by ₹3 per litre on Friday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt work-from-home practices amid rising energy concerns triggered by the US-Iran war. Petrol, diesel prices hiked: Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai (AI generated image)

In his address on Sunday, the Prime Minister also appealed to people to avoid buying gold for the next year, postpone foreign travel, and conserve fuel as global oil prices continue to surge due to the ongoing conflict.

Also read | Petrol, diesel prices up by ₹3 per litre days after PM Modi's 'save' fuel' call

The hike in petrol prices, however, varied across cities because of differences in local taxes and levies.