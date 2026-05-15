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    Petrol, diesel prices up by ₹3 per litre days after PM Modi's 'save' fuel' call

    Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 3 per litre on Friday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to work from home.

    Updated on: May 15, 2026 7:28 AM IST
    By Rajeev Jayaswal
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    State-run oil marketing companies on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by 3 per litre each, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals.

    The increase marks the end of a four-year freeze on fuel price revisions by state-owned oil companies.
    The increase marks the end of a four-year freeze on fuel price revisions by state-owned oil companies.

    The retail price of petrol in Delhi has now risen from 94.77 per litre to 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices have increased from 87.67 per litre to 90.67 per litre.

    Also Read: Why PM Modi's save-fuel, work-from-home appeal is not an ‘austerity’ drive

    The increase, however, varied across cities due to differences in local levies. According to revised rates, petrol in Kolkata now costs 108.74 per litre, an increase of 3.29 per litre, while in Mumbai it rose to 106.68 per litre, up by 3.14. In Chennai, petrol prices climbed by 2.83 to 103.67 per litre, a company executive said.

    For regular diesel, pump prices in Kolkata increased by 3.11 to 95.13 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel now costs 93.14 per litre, also up by 3.11, while in Chennai the price rose by 2.86 to 95.25 per litre, the executive added.

    Also Read: WFH for two days, no foreign travel for govt officials: Delhi govt's big move amid US-Iran war fallout

    Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier indicated that a price revision was likely. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in the national capital on Tuesday, Puri said the government would eventually have to take a call on increasing the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel.

    His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi’s appeal on Sunday urging people to conserve both energy and foreign exchange, a message he reiterated on Monday.

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