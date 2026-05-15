Petrol, diesel price hike LIVE updates: Check revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Fuel prices vary across states because of local taxes and levies. Following the revision, petrol in Kolkata now costs ₹108.74 per litre, up by ₹3.29; in Mumbai, the price has risen by ₹3.14 to ₹106.68 per litre; and in Chennai, petrol now costs ₹103.67 per litre after an increase of ₹2.83, a company executive said.

The latest increase ends a four-year freeze on fuel price revisions by state-owned oil marketing companies. Prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, barring a one-time reduction of ₹2 per litre on both petrol and diesel in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Was this hike expected?

The hike, however, had been widely anticipated as the ongoing West Asia conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue to push up global crude oil and fuel prices.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hinted at a price revision earlier this week. “At some stage the government has to take a view on raising prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel,” he said at a CII event in the national capital on Tuesday.

Oil companies also raised concerns about facing mounting losses, adding that India was among the few countries to have kept fuel prices stable until now. State-owned firms had held prices steady for 11 weeks despite a sharp rise in input costs, but were eventually forced to pass on part of the burden once operations became financially unsustainable, PTI reported.