Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Noida, Ghaziabad | Details

After heavy overnight rain across Delhi and NCR, fresh spell of rain has taken over the national capital region on Monday. As per the India Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rain overnight on Monday. As the day continues, fresh rain spells have been reported over Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.(HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Faridabad remain on a yellow alert.

IMD issues rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR

As per the nowcast for Delhi-NCR, an orange alert for moderate rain is active for all districts of Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, over in Haryana, a yellow alert for light rain is active for Gurgaon and Faridabad.

These alerts are valid till 3 PM on Monday.

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR overnight

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and adjoining cities in the early hours of Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for all districts of the national capital.

Fresh rain spells over Delhi NCR comes due to the western disturbance, says IMD. Furthermore, weather officials told HT that the cold northwesterly winds will lead to a drop in minimum temperature from Wednesday onwards, the IMD said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below the seasonal average, as per the weather department.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notch above the season's average, the IMD said.